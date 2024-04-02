Woman who used disguise to save over 2,500 Jewish children from the Holocaust during WWII

World War II was one of the lowest periods in the history of mankind that brought nothing but a tragic loss of human life and property. It was that time when millions of Jews were targeted and murdered by the Nazis. Even in this period of extreme warfare, some unsung heroes did their best to save lives from the hands of evil forces. Such is the story of Irena Sendler, who put in valiant efforts to save over 2500 Jewish children from possible executions in the concentration camps in Poland.

Representational Image Source: Holocaust transport to a concentration camp in Poland: four men are looking outside of a nailed-up scuttle on a railway car. Photography. 1943. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images)

She was one of the greatest heroes of World War II, yet very few know about her incredible story. Sendler was born in 1910 near Warsaw and despite knowing the heavy risk of helping Jews, she never backed from supporting the community in whichever way she could. Starting from 1939, she was initially involved in creating false documents for almost 3,000 Jewish families. But later, she joined Żegota, the underground Polish resistance organization created to assist and help the country's Jewish population. In 1943, Sendler became head of Żegota's children's division and was handed special access to the Warsaw Ghetto - which gave her the confidence and a possible window to rescue children from the area.

Irena Sendler (1910-2008) helped smuggle Jewish children out of the Warsaw Ghetto during WW2, providing them with false identity documents and shelter with willing Polish families or in orphanages and other care facilities, saving those children from the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/S6gkWdKioG — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 5, 2023

With access to the Warsaw Ghetto, she and her colleagues began transporting children out of the Ghetto by hiding them in ambulances with false bottoms or in baskets, coffins, and at times potato sacks. After guiding these children to safety, Sendler made arrangements for them in the form of false identities and placed them with Polish families or in orphanages to keep them out of Nazi surveillance.

Image Source: Irena Sendler (1910-2008) - Polish nurse and social worker who helped to save approximately 2,500 Jewish children from the Holocaust. Irena Sendler in Warsaw, German-occupied Poland, in 1942. (Photo by Laski Diffusion/Getty Images)

As per a report from A Mighty Girl, after bravely rescuing 2500 children from the Warsaw Ghetto, Sendler was arrested by Nazi forces and faced execution on charges of treason. It was Sendler's idea to bribe her way out of a possible execution as she had supposedly manipulated German guards to take a bribe in exchange for her life - a mission which she passed by a whisker and was able to get back to her humanitarian mission - helping the Jews.

According to a report in Neh (National Endowment for the Humanities), Sendler was interviewed and asked why she had undertaken the risk of saving those children, to which she said that it was her father's teachings that inspired her. Her exact words, "If you see someone drowning you must rescue them, even if you cannot swim. There are only two kinds of people in the world, good and bad, regardless of race, religion, or creed. And most people are good."

Image Source: Irena Sendlerowa attends a reception at which Polish children presented her with the Order of Smiles at Bonifraters Monks nursing home on April 11, 2007 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Wojtek Laski/Getty Images)

Irena Sendler will always be remembered as a human being who believed in doing good for the betterment of society. In the face of adversity, she took upon the challenge to rescue kids from the Holocaust and it shows her dedication to the human race - the one that believes in saving lives. Sendler's story was covered by three high school girls in a book titled "Life In a Jar: The Irena Sendler Project."