Inspiring story of 'Britain's Schindler' who saved the lives of about 700 children from the Nazis

The Holocaust remains one of the most shameful times in the history of humankind. Starting from locking the Jews in concentration camps to exterminating them in gas chambers, the Nazis committed some of the worst crimes known to mankind. Even during the Holocaust, a lot of Jews had managed to escape the Nazis- some by luck and some were provided escape routes. Some of our unsung heroes of that era include Irene Sendlerowa and Oskar Schindler. Very few know the brave story of Nicholas Winton who saved 669 children from the hands of a possible Nazi execution by transporting them safely to Britain.

Image source: Sir Nicholas Winton while receiving the Order of White Lion, the highest order of the Czech Republic. 105-year-old Winton saved 669 mostly Jewish children by organizing their escape to Great Britain (Photo by Matej Divizna/Getty Images)

Interestingly, the world may have never known the valiant efforts of Winton had his wife not discovered a suitcase in the attic of their home that contained a scrapbook with full details of the names and photographs of the children he had helped escape, according to BBC. Nicholas Winton was a British stockbroker by profession and was also a committed socialist with an interest in international affairs. Winton had a German connection as his parents were German Jewish, who had anglicized their name to integrate into British life. By 1938, with the help of his family contacts, he was aware of the danger Jewish families in Nazi-occupied territories faced.

Image source: Evacuee Thomas Bermann holds his original British identity document at Liverpool Street railway station on September 4, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

With his friend, Martin Blake, he embarked on a mission to rescue refugees fleeing persecution before the start of the Second World War. As soon as he reached Prague, he witnessed a sudden rise in the Jewish population- all of whom were trying to escape the Nazis. During that period, the city became a refuge center for the Jews as they tried to escape the Nazis, many of whom belonged to Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland, a part of Czechoslovakia that Hitler had annexed. He noticed the atrocious living conditions of the refugees in these overflowing camps and with the approach of winter, struggling to survive. Winton was distressed by the desperate plight of the many children there and had decided to step up for these children. This is how the rescue operation came to be known as the "Czech Kindertransport".

Image Source: A photograph from the collection of Auschwitz concentration camp survivor Alexander Riseman (3rd-L) taken on a train, two days before the end of WWII was reproduced in 2014. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Winton tirelessly worked day in and day out to secure help from other governments. Despite being an ordinary British citizen, he was confident that he could arrange the evacuation of these young refugees by train and find them a home in the UK. Desperate to find families for these helpless kids, Winton advertised in British newspapers some of which included photographs of the children from Prague and those haunting images helped secure their homes. His plan was successful and he was able to place most of the children with good families.

Image source: An actress plays the part of an evacuee child at Liverpool Street railway station on September 4, 2009. A steam train carrying some of the original evacuees re-enacted the original journey. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Soon, the first train carrying child refugees left Prague on 14 March 1939. Between March and August 1939, Winton oversaw the transportation of 669 children from Prague to Britain, most of whom were Jewish with a few consisting of political refugees. Among the long list of children was a kid named Vera Gissing who, along with her sister, escaped Prague on Kindertransport in July 1939. Gissing narrated her story of separation from her family and thanked Winton for safeguarding his life.

In February 1988, Vera Gissing was introduced to Nicholas Winton in a BBC TV Studio show 'That's Life.' This program, hosted by Esther Rantzen, was conducted with Winton and some of the children he rescued from Prague. By the end, the audience is seen giving old Winton a standing ovation. In another episode of the program, Winton was present in the audience and Rantzen asked whether anybody in the audience was among the children who owed their lives to Winton, and in reply, more than two dozen people surrounding Winton rose, and applauded the great man.