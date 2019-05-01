Disney heir asks company execs to give 50 percent of bonuses to lowest paid employees.

Recently on GOOD
This teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenally humiliating prank. This teacher is pretty awesome.
Woman shares the disturbing texts from her abusive ex-husband. Warning: these texts may be disturbing to some.
Anita Hill got an apology from Joe Biden, now she wants America to get one, too. “I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose.”
12 'paranoid' thoughts people with depression can have. Depression can create debilitating thoughts.
These are the names and locations of the Top 100 people who are killing the planet. Stop blaming your neighbors. Real accountability starts up top.
‘The Rock Test’ Is A Surprisingly Reliable Tool For Those Concerned About Sexual Harassment It’s strange advice, but it’s got the stamp of approval from the man himself.
We co-opted a negative vocabulary because it was convenient. Now, it’s time to recognize why words matter.
As someone who spent fifteen years in prison, I know that a simple but effective way to help reform the system is to refrain from using negative vocabulary, words and terms like ‘felon,’ ‘ex-con,’ or ‘inmate.’
