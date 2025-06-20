Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.

Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.

"I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me," Chris wrote in his heartfelt post. "All that I can say is that there are people who talk about their values and there are people who actually live them, and the reason I wanted to share this is that I want to encourage us all to actually live our values."

Recently, Chris was surprised when his former landlord asked for his current address. Shortly afterward, an envelope arrived containing a check for $2,500 and a moving letter. The landlord revealed he had sold the property and decided to share the profits with former tenants as a matter of fairness.

"I tried to keep the rent equivalent to the monthly expenses of keeping the house (mortgage principal, mortgage interest, taxes, insurance, utilities, improvements)," the landlord explained in his letter. "While the mortgage principal, especially in the first years of a mortgage, is a small fraction of those overall expenses, I wanted to return to you that portion of the rent you paid."

He detailed the calculation, clarifying that the amount represented the principal portion of rent paid, divided among the tenants at the time, plus a 40% increase reflective of the property’s appreciation. "While it’s not much, it’s yours! It was a great house and I’m glad that I was able to share it with you,” the landlord concluded.

After his initial post went viral, Chris shared an update highlighting how he would pay forward this act of kindness. He kept $500 for essential car repairs and committed to donating the rest. “I want this good deed to reach as far as possible,” he said, allocating $500 to Black and Pink Massachusetts, a prison abolition organization, and planning to fill every Worcester Free Fridge.

The reaction online was profound, resonating deeply with many who praised the landlord’s integrity and kindness.

“I needed to see this kind of humanity today. Thank you for that,” wrote @g.w.smith.5. Another commenter, @virginia.bechtold, inspired by the generosity, said, “This is what I’ll do if I ever own a rental property. Thanks for the inspiration.” User @lisa.mullen.18 added, “This is wonderful...goes to show that there are good people out there.”

Chris ended his post by celebrating his landlord and sharing an uplifting call to action: "If you can't do what my former landlord did, let this inspire you to give whatever you can spare to someone or someplace that needs it."

Many continued to applaud Chris’ landlord. "What an amazing example of good karma. I’m sure you were careful to choose a landlord with similar values to you. This is wonderful," noted Kali. Virginia reiterated, "'Not all landlords' – this is what I’ll do if I ever own a rental property. Thanks for the inspiration." Casey commented warmly, "If this is who I think it is, they are a gem of our community and one of my personal heroes (if I'm wrong...well they are obviously all of those things anyways)."

This article originally appeared last year.