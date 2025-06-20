Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.
Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.
"I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me," Chris wrote in his heartfelt post. "All that I can say is that there are people who talk about their values and there are people who actually live them, and the reason I wanted to share this is that I want to encourage us all to actually live our values."
Man looking worriedCanva
Recently, Chris was surprised when his former landlord asked for his current address. Shortly afterward, an envelope arrived containing a check for $2,500 and a moving letter. The landlord revealed he had sold the property and decided to share the profits with former tenants as a matter of fairness.
"I tried to keep the rent equivalent to the monthly expenses of keeping the house (mortgage principal, mortgage interest, taxes, insurance, utilities, improvements)," the landlord explained in his letter. "While the mortgage principal, especially in the first years of a mortgage, is a small fraction of those overall expenses, I wanted to return to you that portion of the rent you paid."
He detailed the calculation, clarifying that the amount represented the principal portion of rent paid, divided among the tenants at the time, plus a 40% increase reflective of the property’s appreciation. "While it’s not much, it’s yours! It was a great house and I’m glad that I was able to share it with you,” the landlord concluded.
After his initial post went viral, Chris shared an update highlighting how he would pay forward this act of kindness. He kept $500 for essential car repairs and committed to donating the rest. “I want this good deed to reach as far as possible,” he said, allocating $500 to Black and Pink Massachusetts, a prison abolition organization, and planning to fill every Worcester Free Fridge.
The reaction online was profound, resonating deeply with many who praised the landlord’s integrity and kindness.
People applaudingCanva
“I needed to see this kind of humanity today. Thank you for that,” wrote @g.w.smith.5. Another commenter, @virginia.bechtold, inspired by the generosity, said, “This is what I’ll do if I ever own a rental property. Thanks for the inspiration.” User @lisa.mullen.18 added, “This is wonderful...goes to show that there are good people out there.”
Chris ended his post by celebrating his landlord and sharing an uplifting call to action: "If you can't do what my former landlord did, let this inspire you to give whatever you can spare to someone or someplace that needs it."
Children volunteeringCanva
Many continued to applaud Chris’ landlord. "What an amazing example of good karma. I’m sure you were careful to choose a landlord with similar values to you. This is wonderful," noted Kali. Virginia reiterated, "'Not all landlords' – this is what I’ll do if I ever own a rental property. Thanks for the inspiration." Casey commented warmly, "If this is who I think it is, they are a gem of our community and one of my personal heroes (if I'm wrong...well they are obviously all of those things anyways)."
This article originally appeared last year.
Grieving couple comforting each other
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Mourners embrace at a funeralCanva
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
Woman enjoying her morning coffeeCanva
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Crashing waveCanva
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
Friends embracingCanva
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.