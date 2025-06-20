Skip to content
5 controversial concepts this millennial boss uses to create the perfect work environment

"She takes your birthday very seriously."

Image via Canva - Photos by Andrew Poplavsky
Mark Wales
Mark Wales
By Mark Wales
Jun 20, 2025
How we navigate our work week definitely affects our over all mental health and wellness. The concepts behind the 9 to 5 job, being the diligent worker in the proper suit or work uniform, and celebrate your life on your own time are being challenged by successful, young entrepreneurs.

29-year-old Liat Aharon, founder and CEO of a social media marketing agency called Socialista Queen, has implemented some company ideas that could be deemed controversial. She's sought to create an amazing work environment, because she believes we spend a majority of our lives there.

On her Instagram page, socialistaqueen, she posted a video expressing some philosophies and habits she finds to be very beneficial to her team. She says, "As a millennial boss (dancing lady emoji) here are supposedly controversial things that I allow at my company!(Martini and star emoji)"

Here are 5 things she's doing that some could deem controversial:

The end of the 9 to 5 workday

work schedule, work hours, flexible schedule, 40 hour work week, 8 hour work day, employee schedule, 9 - 5This is not a 9 to 5 job.Image via Canva - Phot by Olaser

"I allow my team to start their day whenever they want. Wether it's 6am or 10 am I don't care as long as you get in the full 8 hours."

Studies have shown that a flexible work week reduces stress and anxiety and allows employees to actually work more. In a Future Forum survey, they found employees without the freedom to adjust their schedules had stress levels 4.6 times higher than those that did. Flexible scheduling decreases burnout and promotes a healthy work environment.

Using a hybrid schedule

hybrid schedule, work from home, casual work week, Zoom calls, internet, work dayOn a Zoom call from home.Image via Canva - Photo by Drazen

"I set up a hybrid schedule. Not because it's necessary, but because I personally don't want to come into work every day so I'm assuming that they don't either."

It's a modern world where technology allows us to get amazing work accomplished at home too.A study at Stanford found that hybrid work had zero effect on productivity and dramatically boosted employee retention rates. There also appears to be less turnover of workers in general.

Wear literally whatever you want

casual work week, casual Fridays, work uniform, mental health, personal expressionThe same comfortable outfit choice.media2.giphy.com

"In our office you can wear literally whatever you want. I could not care less as long as you're comfortable and if no clients are coming in, then truly it doesn't matter."

Employee uniforms quite simply, smother self expression. Employers risk undermining employee morale which can lead to resentment and disinterest. Also, what some might consider to be professional attire for one person, might not be culturally appropriate for another. Keeping employees relaxed and attentive brings a more energetic and productive work environment.

Unlimited not paid and stay home days

mental health day, day off work, unpaid workday, personal freedom, flexible hours, vacation pay, vacationsAt the park with the doggies.Image via Canva - Photo by gradyreese

"I allow unlimited not paid days as long as I get asked ahead of time, and everything is planned for clients."

Employee burnout comes when people feel overworked. It causes emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion and stems often from prolonged exposure to stress. Giving workers an opportunity to step away and recharge is beneficial for the company too. These are not paid holidays, just personal days. As long as work is being managed properly, a day off here and there serves the individual, the team, and the company.

Celebrate the days that matter as a company policy

birthdays, work celebrations, company card, cake, gifts, staff party, employee party, natal brithdayWork birthday party.Image via Canva - Photo by South_agency

"I take birthday celebrations very seriously. We us a company card for up to a certain amount to be able to buy cake, gifts, and all the fun stuff for each employee's birthday to make sure it's the best day ever."

A report by snappy found that over 90% of people prefer to recognize a coworker's birthday than their own. A work birthday party allows a company to acknowledge an employee and boost overall morale. Things like a cake or small gifts are great. However, a card, personal video message, an e-card, even a simple email can cultivate a positive work environment and promote a team atmosphere.

These seem like some pretty basic concepts that can be included in most business plans. Enabling workers to feel strong in their roles and appreciated by the company is just good business.

