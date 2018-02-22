  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  6. 6 6
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son 

by Tod Perry

February 22, 2018 at 7:10
Copy Link
Adam Rippon competing during the Men’s single free program on day eight of the Olympics. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Sally Field is a great example of how to be the parent of an LGBT child.

 

Adam Rippon has skated his way to becoming America’s sweetheart during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The first openly gay figure American skater to compete at the Olympics has no problem admitting it either. “I think one thing that I want people to come away with from this competition is that I’m not a gay icon or America’s gay sweetheart — I’m just America’s sweetheart and I’m just an icon. And if you have a personality like mine, it’s for everybody,” he said.

One woman who fell in love with Rippon could easily hold the title “America’s Sweetheart” as well: actress Sally Field. Field tweeted to Rippon on Feb. 13, praising him for unapologetically being himself.

Field’s son, 30-year-old Sam Greisman, admitted to his mother that Rippon is his “Olympic crush,” and she had no problem playing matchmaker. On Feb. 16, she tweeted her son’s text to Rippon and crossed her fingers for a response.

After Rippon’s portion of the Olympics had come to an end, BuzzFeed told him all about Field’s request. “Sally! She bold,” he exclaimed, before addressing her son. “Sam, your mom — I admire her,” he said. “And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So, thanks, Mom.”

It’s not surprising that Field is so involved with her son’s love life. The Oscar-winning actress was given the Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award in 2016. In her acceptance speech, she discussed her son’s coming-out journey.

“He grew up wanting to be just like his big brothers — athletic and rambunctious, not to mention a little bit macho,” she said. “But Sam was different, and his journey to allow himself what nature intended him to be was not an easy one. As his mother, I consider it one of the great privileges of my life to be part it.”

Share images by ​Chris Graythen/Getty Images and ​Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

How A Cafe Brings Together Warring Rivals To Mend Their City’s Wounds

It has employed young people from the two neighborhoods to restore businesses damaged in recent fighting. by Abby Sewell
Communities

Armed College Students Instill Fear In Professors

The passing of campus carry laws has led some professors to leave their positions out of fear. by Rebecca Bodenheimer
Communities

‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Is Subversively Brilliant

It captures the degradation that a generation of gay men had to endure during the intensely homophobic 1990s. by Eric Sasson
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son 
Recent
Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son  about 8 hours ago Armed College Students Instill Fear In Professors about 21 hours ago ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Is Subversively Brilliant about 21 hours ago Israel Has Tapped Into The Sea To Relieve Severe Drought 1 day ago How These Women Took Chemicals Out Of Indian Farming — And Made It More Profitable 1 day ago There’s A Farm 100 Feet Below The Streets Of London — And It Could Change Agriculture Forever 1 day ago In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ 1 day ago This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero 1 day ago Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ 1 day ago With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language  1 day ago Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President  2 days ago Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers