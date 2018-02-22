Recently on GOOD
Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge It looks like Bill hasn’t been to the grocery store in a few years.
Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism.”
Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ He accepted full responsibility for one allegation but remained conspicuously silent on another.
The Way This Skier Ended Up In The Olympics Has Sparked Controversy Her halfpipe performance shows how out of her element she was.
People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses This movement could be huge.
The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality Get a 360-degree view under the rim during the next game.
Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son Armed College Students Instill Fear In Professors ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Is Subversively Brilliant Israel Has Tapped Into The Sea To Relieve Severe Drought How These Women Took Chemicals Out Of Indian Farming — And Made It More Profitable There’s A Farm 100 Feet Below The Streets Of London — And It Could Change Agriculture Forever In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It
