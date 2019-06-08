Adidas is donating $1 for every km people run to save the world's oceans from plastic waste.

Recently on GOOD
This terrifying air rescue will make you never want to go hiking again. Pass the Dramamine.
Rethinking technical parole violations and our focus on failure and recidivism. Individuals, families, and communities are harmed when someone is returned to custody for making a U-turn.
Why women are quietly to blame for the regressive abortion laws sweeping across America. It’s not just old, white men.
Captain America, Chris Evans, hit the nail on the head about the actual reason these men want a straight pride parade. Captain America sets the record straight.
As Southern states continue their unconstitutional attacks on women, Nevada and Illinois just made big moves to expand abortion rights. Progress is still on the march, even in times of darkness.
This video of a father having a conversation with his baby is going viral because it's so damn adorable. The baby acts just like an adult.
Recent
