The Internet Has Fallen In Love With This Irresistible One-Armed Woman And Her Hilarious Tinder Profile 

Over a year ago, Lauren, a 21-year-old from San Diego lost her arm in a moped accident. “[I was] going way too fast and I lost control, and my wheel swung into the median and I flew off and hit a street sign that sliced my arm clean off,” she told BuzzFeed. Miraculously, an off-duty police officer was at the scene of the accident and applied a tourniquet, which saved Lauren from bleeding out.

Losing a limb was devastating for Lauren, but she learned how to cope with it through humor. “I feel more comfortable about things when I make jokes about them,” she said.

Joining an online dating site after losing a limb would be tough for most people, but Lauren didn’t hide her unique situation when she joined Tinder. Instead, she embraced it by using it to show her amazing sense of humor.

I can already tell she has the best personality by her job title pic.twitter.com/uyK7DJCN0M — meme god (@MEMESG0D) August 8, 2017

In her profile, she lists her job as “arms dealer” and boasts of having a 10/10 face, 9/10 body, 20/10 personality, and 1/2 arms. But unfortunately, she has yet to meet a guy on the site who’s worth dating. “I guess there were a couple guys that could keep up the banter but most were annoying,” she said.

Although her sense of humor has brought a lot of attention, Lauren has started a GoFundMe page to help her with a serious issue: finding a prosthetic arm.

From her GoFundMe:

“I created this because of how incredibly expensive bionic arms are, especially if you don’t have very good health insurance. I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately and how significantly it would improve my life. I am not ashamed of my injury and i’ve always embraced it but I’d like to have an arm back, any arm. Now i know the goal is a lot but I’m young and have time, so any amount donated is extremely helpful and means a lot to me.”

Lauren isn’t just funny on Tinder. Here are some of her most hilarious musings on Twitter:

why the fuck wouldn't i put deodorant on both armpits — duck (@DuckFanAccount) July 18, 2017

it turns out i'm still really good at pool with one hand im going to hustle everyone — duck (@DuckFanAccount) July 17, 2017

i don't use the clapping emoji cos i can't clap and im being completely honest — duck (@DuckFanAccount) July 15, 2017

i was in the ocean and this lil kids like "what happened to ur arm" and i told him it was a shark and he ran out and has yet to get back in — duck (@DuckFanAccount) July 21, 2017

Share image via DuckFanAccount/Twitter.