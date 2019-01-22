  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This comedian shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian. And it’s the best.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  2. 2 2
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  3. 3 3
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Simple pie chart explains the real causes of rape.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Tech writer's tweet about Facebook's viral photo challenge is making some people nervous.  
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. 

by Tod Perry

January 22, 2019 at 14:55
Copy Link
Photo by Rick Loomis / Getty Images

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to the LGBT community on Tuesday by voting 5-4 to enforce president Trump’s transgender troop ban while litigation over the executive order continues. The vote was strictly down party lines. 

The case is currently being heard in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

While the news out of Washington, D.C. is a setback to the transgender community, over the weekend, there was some positive news. British YouTube star Hbomberguy, whose real name is Harry Brewis, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for transgender youth through his Twitch stream.

For the uninitiated, a Twitch stream is a live video stream popular with gamers.

Brewis live-streamed himself playing Donkey Kong 64 on Saturday, January 19 and didn’t stop for 57 hours. His goal was to achieve a 101 percent completion run. 

During the stream, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez popped in for 12 minutes to support his efforts. During the discussion, she discussed the government shutdown, transgender rights, and her favorite gaming system, the Nintendo 64.

“I never owned an N64, though I do think it’s probably the best system,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “But I used to go to my cousin’s house all the time and she had Super Mario 64, Pokemon Snap, and that’s probably all I know how to play.”

Ocasio Cortez also tweeted about the stream to her 2.5 million followers.

Brewis couldn’t believe it when Ocasio-Cortez popped in on the stream.

Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise appearance was a big hit with Brewis’ fans.

By the end of Brewis’ stream, he had raised over $340,000 for Mermaids, a U.K charitable organization that supports transgender youth and their families. 

You can watch Ocasio-Cortez’s entire appearance on the stream below.

Share image by Rick Loomis / Getty Images and empyrealvoid / YouTube

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Hillary Clinton just tweeted the best ‘told you so’ in Twitter history.

She called out Trump’s dangerous conflicts of interest back in 2016.  by Bronwyn Isaac
Lifestyle

A woman got asked out by the guy who bullied her as a kid, so she stood him up with this awesome note.

She waited ten years to enact the perfect revenge.
Communities

This NFL player was stuck in the snow trying to get to a playoff game when a homeless man came to his aid.

Both men said their interaction led to “life-changing experiences.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. 
Recent
The Apollo 11 mission was so risky, Nixon had a speech ready in case the astronauts were left to die on the moon. 4 days ago For anyone who’s ever wondered if organic food is really better or just more expensive — check this out. 4 days ago This comedian shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian. And it’s the best. 4 days ago Mom breaks down realizing her daughter was practicing lockdown drill in ‘cute’ bathroom picture. 5 days ago Tech writer's tweet about Facebook's viral photo challenge is making some people nervous.   6 days ago To the people who don't give up on me because of my anxiety and depression. 7 days ago Hillary Clinton just tweeted the best ‘told you so’ in Twitter history. 7 days ago A woman got asked out by the guy who bullied her as a kid, so she stood him up with this awesome note. 8 days ago This NFL player was stuck in the snow trying to get to a playoff game when a homeless man came to his aid. 8 days ago Gillette’s inspiring new toxic masculinity ad asks: “Is this the best a man can get?” 8 days ago New study shows Americans pay the most for health care while getting the least care for it.  11 days ago After distressing footage of a dog named Snoop being abandoned went viral, Snoop Dogg offered to adopt the pooch.  12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers