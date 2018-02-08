How Black Male Athletes Are Redefining What It Means To Empower Women

Recently on GOOD
-
How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today Revisiting his philosophies could inspire fixes for current housing crises, urban design challenges, and future climate changes.
-
The Norwegian Football Association Agrees To Pay Its Men’s And Women’s Teams Equally Norway ranks third on the World Economic Forum’s gender equality list.
-
In Europe, Wind Power Is Blowing Away The Competition Denmark met 109% of its energy needs through wind alone.
-
Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts The death rate is dropping as world leaders band together.
-
The Surprising Reason American Teen Pregnancy Rates Are Dropping Don’t believe everything pop culture says about teens.
-
These Are The Storylines To Watch At The Pyeongchang Winter Games These are the must-watch events and athletes from luge to big air snowboarding.
Recent
Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl America’s Cities Have A Hunger Problem That Can't Be Solved With Food Alone White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels 9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't NFL Foundation And Minnesota Vikings Refurbish Youth Fields In Minneapolis Before Hosting The Super Bowl What Colin Kaepernick Can Teach Us About Citizenship Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired Michigan State Students Protest In Response To The Handling Of The Larry Nassar Case Donald Trump Hasn’t Received An Invite To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Famed Halftime Acrobat Red Panda Is 'Heartbroken' After Her $25,000 Unicycle Was Stolen Talent Doesn't Explain The Success Of The Patriots And Eagles
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy