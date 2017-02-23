  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    What Everyone's Getting Wrong About This Sexist Cartoon
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Sean Hannity’s ‘Question Of The Day’ Backfires Spectacularly
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Really Happened In Sweden Last Night
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    The Teen Creator Of The Term ‘Fleek’ Sets A GoFundMe To Garner Money And Recognition
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    An Annoyed Elephant Literally Ran Invasive Tourists Right Out Of Town
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Milo Yiannopoulos Just Saw His Career As Alt Right “Celebrity” Implode
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Mark Cuban Says This Will Be The Most In-Demand Job Skill In The Next Decade
    by Kate Ryan
Lifestyle

The 3 Biggest Industries That Are About To Be Wiped Out By Robots 

by Quincy Larson

February 23, 2017 at 11:15
Copy Link

There’s a rising chorus of concern among tech leaders in the United States about how quickly robots will take away human jobs.

Stephen Hawking has warned about the perils of automation in the past: 

“The automation of factories has already decimated jobs in traditional manufacturing, and the rise of artificial intelligence is likely to extend this job destruction deep into the middle classes, with only the most caring, creative, or supervisory roles remaining.” 

Elon Musk had this to say about the machine uprising at the the World Government Summit in Dubai:

“What to do about mass unemployment? This is going to be a massive social challenge. There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot cannot do better (than a human). These are not things that I wish will happen. These are simply things that I think probably will happen.” 

And in February, Bill Gates proposed that governments start taxing robot workers the same way we tax human workers:

“You cross the threshold of job replacement of certain activities all sort of at once. … So, you know, warehouse work, driving, room cleanup, there’s quite a few things that are meaningful job categories that, certainly in the next 20 years (will go away).” 

To put it bluntly, jobs are vanishing much faster than anyone ever imagined, though it also appears we’ve been turning a blind eye to the warning signs. In 2013, policy makers largely ignored two Oxford economists who suggested that 45 percent of all U.S. jobs could be automated away within the next 20 years. Today, that stark warning sounds all but inevitable. Below we break down three sectors at risk for automation and the millions of Americans who will likely be effected. 

Transportation and warehousing: 5 million Americans

Those self-driving cars you keep hearing about are about to replace a lot of human workers. Currently in the United States, there are:

There’s also an estimated 1 million truck drivers in the United States. And Uber just bought a self-driving truck company. As self-driving cars become legal in more states, we’ll likely see a rapid automation of all of these driving jobs. Why? It’s simple math: If a one-time $30,000 truck retrofit can replace a $40,000 per year human trucker, there will soon be a million truckers out of work.

And it’s not just the drivers being replaced. Soon entire warehouses will be fully automated. The video below shows just how easily a fleet of small robots can replace a huge number of human warehouse workers.

Retail salespeople and cashiers: 8 million Americans

Many of these jobs will soon be automated away. Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, is testing a type of store with virtually no employees. Customers can simply walk in, grab what they want, and walk out without a single interaction with another living human.

A big part of sales is figuring out — or even predicting — what a customer will want. Well, Amazon grossed $136 billion last year, and its “salespeople” are its algorithm-powered recommendation engines. Imagine the impact that Amazon will have on retail when they release all of that artificial intelligence into brick-and-mortar stores.

Restaurant workers: 14 million Americans

The United States will soon go the way of Japan, which has been automating aspects of its restaurants for decades : taking orders, serving food, washing dishes—even automating food preparation itself.

There’s even a company that makes delivery trucks that drive around and start baking pizzas in real time as orders come in.

Automation is inevitable, but we still have time to take action and help displaced workers. The software powering these robots becomes more powerful every day. We can’t stop it. But we can adapt to it.

Beyond Gate’s recommendation to tax the robotic workforce, Elon Musk recommends we adopt universal basic income, which would provide every American in a certain tax bracket a living income each year without the restraints our welfare system currently puts in place. As many in the universal basic income community believe, this would allow the economy to continue on as millions of U.S. workers find themselves displaced by automation. 

My own personal recommendation is to take this a step further by taking part of the taxpayer money we’re using to subsidize industries that are now mostly automated and, instead, invest it in training workers for emerging engineering jobs.

The answer to the automation challenge may involve some combination of these three approaches and will undoubtedly come with complications. But we need to take action now, before we face the worst unemployment disaster since the Great Depression.

What else can we all do while facing the future of a changing American workforce? 

-Educate yourself on the automation and its economics effects. This is the best book on the subject.
 

-Talk with your friends and family about automation. We can’t ignore it just because it’s scary and unpredictable. We need a public discourse on this so we can decide as a country what to do about it — before the corporations and their bottom lines decide for us.
 

-Contact your representatives and ask them what they’re doing about automation and unemployment. Tell them we need a robot tax, universal basic income, or more money invested into technology education — whichever of these best aligns with your political views.

If we act now, we can still rise to the automation challenge and save millions of Americans from hardship.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Tucker Carlson Caught Falsely Identifying Actor As ‘Protest Organizer’ On His Show

Fake it till you make it by Leo Shvedsky
Food

Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog 

Do you feel like eating pizza now? by Tod Perry
Communities

The Story Of Henry ‘Box’ Brown, The Slave Who Mailed Himself To Freedom

Contorted in a crate, he traveled 350 miles over 27 hours to escape slavery by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This major company just banned Trump supporters from buying its products. https://t.co/MFUZw7ArCo https://t.co/m947cZYCSx
The 3 Biggest Industries That Are About To Be Wiped Out By Robots 
Recent
Hundreds Of Migrants Are Trying To Get Arrested 10 minutes ago What Everyone's Getting Wrong About This Sexist Cartoon 35 minutes ago A Career As A Competitive Eater In The 1600s Sounds Like It Was Torture about 1 hour ago A New Database Helps Women Find Reproductive Health Care Outside Their Hometowns about 2 hours ago Ex-Staffers Reveal How They Manipulated Trump By Controlling His News Feed about 2 hours ago The 3 Biggest Industries That Are About To Be Wiped Out By Robots  about 2 hours ago A ‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Was Just Unfurled On The Statue Of Liberty about 2 hours ago Tucker Carlson Caught Falsely Identifying Actor As ‘Protest Organizer’ On His Show about 20 hours ago Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog  about 21 hours ago The Story Of Henry ‘Box’ Brown, The Slave Who Mailed Himself To Freedom about 22 hours ago Iran Bans Brother and Sister Chess Champs For Violating Religious Law about 22 hours ago Mural Showcases 37 Politicians And Their Most Shameful Comments About Women about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers