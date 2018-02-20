For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership

Recently on GOOD
-
Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President He waited until President’s Day to make his typically unpresidential comments.
-
Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It The talk show host has no interest in listening to them.
-
Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games A number of factors the viewing audience can't see can explain poor performances.
-
Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 Into Pieces In Viral Facebook Post He’s trying to start a movement.
-
Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race Tenths of a second weren’t nearly enough to determine who won this race.
-
Snowboarder's Gold Medal In A Ski Event Is One Of The Biggest Surprise Of The Games It took a comically long time for her unexpected success to register.
Recent
Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress Bacteria Might Hold The Answers In The Global Battle Against Oil Spills How One Country Is Fighting Drug Use — And Winning — With Empathy Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon How A Florida Wildlife Biologist Became One Of The Greenest Mayors In America These Robots Opening Doors May Appear (Very) Creepy, But The Development Is A Big Step Forward Gun Sales Are Way Down Since Trump Took Office Even When You Put Them In Sweaters, Robots Are Terrible Skiers Boston Police Department Celebrates Black History Month By Honoring A White Guy There’s No Longer A Financial Reason Why We Shouldn’t Be Using Clean Energy
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy