Culture

Here's What Happened To The Beauty Blogger 20,000 People Tried To Shut Down

by Tod Perry

September 5, 2018 at 16:40
Copy Link

Eugenia Cooney is seriously underweight. Although she denies having an eating disorder, there’s no denying she needs help.

Cooney has a popular YouTube channel where she discusses fashion and beauty tips with over 1 million followers. Her audience is divided between people who want her to get help and those who idolize her.

In 2016, Lynn Cloud created a Change.org petition to have her banned from YouTube for being an unhealthy influence on young girls. Over 20,000 people signed the petition.

“She knows that she’s influencing young teenage girls into thinking being 60 lbs. is normal. It’s most definitely not,” she told Attn:. “Ever since she has moved out of her mother’s house recently, she has been getting skinnier and skinnier. This clearly isn’t a ‘high metabolism’ or any other type of losing body weight uncontrollably condition.”

Cooney addressed the controversy in a video. “Some people are saying I’m like a bad influence on girls. I just want you guys to know like I have seriously never have tried to be a bad influence on YouTube or to influence anyone badly. I would never want to do that. I have never told anyone to try to like lose weight or to try to like change the way they look or to look like me.”

The petition was later taken down by Change.org and Cooney has continued to do her show. But that hasn’t stopped the petitions. Currently, there are three on Change.org, although none of them have attracted as much attention as the one from 2016.

Cooney was recently banned from Twitch after a nip slip violated the site’s community standards.

 

On July 29, Cooney had a video removed by YouTube and a strike placed against her account. She seemed oblivious as to why YouTube took action.

YouTube later re-uploaded the video, but the company should take responsibility for giving her a channel to promote a dangerous lifestyle. While she claims she doesn’t promote eating disorders, there are countless girls who wish to be like her.

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

Slideshow Innovation

15 haunting photos from the early 1900s that helped end child labor in America.

In 1910, over 2 million children were part of the U.S. labor force. by Tod Perry
Communities

Republicans’ lame attack on rock star Texas Democrat backfires tremendously.

Are Republicans starting to panic in Texas? by Tod Perry
Culture

Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo

“I present this very cheery, bubbly person, but I also do a lot of work.” by Tod Perry
