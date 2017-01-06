  • Trending
Bernie Sanders Gets The ‘Hamilton’ Treatment

by Leo Shvedsky

January 6, 2017 at 17:00
So, you didn’t get those tickets to see “Hamilton” on Broadway. It’s ok, almost none of us did. But if you want to see the next best thing, and throw in a trip to scenic Vermont to boot, then grab your seats now for “Feel the Bern,” a Bernie Sanders musical honoring everyone’s favorite 2016 underdog presidential candidate.

Actually, we have some bad news for you. You’re not getting tickets to this show either. That’s because “Feel the Bern: A musical of the people, by the people and for the people,” was a one-night only affair, premiering on December 18 at a small theater in Burlington, Vermont.

But you can still enjoy the next best thing and watch some of the musical here.

And lest you think this is just another boring history lesson. Read this description from a review in The Village Voice:

Christmas is obsolete in 2132; instead, the characters assemble to celebrate NotMeUs, a festival fixated on Sanders, who has returned to Earth in the form of Sanders Claus. Elders gather the children around to recount the legend of this winter celebration — the story of how our country fell into ruin after failing to heed Bernie’s warnings, but after adopting his policies returned to prosperity — and to sing carols about the decline of corporate greed.

That’s right, the Bernie Sanders musical is a science fiction, post-apocalyptic masterpiece that both scolds us for not helping put him over the top in last year’s election but also optimistically promises we will learn the best lessons from his campaign anyway.

Bernie Sanders Gets The 'Hamilton' Treatment
