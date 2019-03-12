Recently on GOOD
-
After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help. Three years ago, over 20,000 people signed a petition to have her bannded from YouTube.
-
-
Nancy Pelosi says she’s against impeaching President Trump. “He’s just not worth it.”
-
Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder. Creativity can be really charming.
-
Yelp will now tell you which businesses are owned by women so you can support them. What an awesome idea!
-
Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral. I. Need. More. Help.
Recently discovered footage shows Bernie’s been warning us about ecological disaster since before it was cool.
Recent
Trump official says seismic gun tests don’t hurt animals. Then a congressman blew an air horn in his face. Nancy Pelosi says she’s against impeaching President Trump. Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder. Yelp will now tell you which businesses are owned by women so you can support them. Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral. Here are some people Judge Ellis was harder on than Paul Manafort. A female cyclist shut down a race by catching up to the men, and we're here for it. The first all-female spacewalk is happening, because even space has a gender gap that needs to be closed. A hipster complained his photo was in an ‘all hipsters look alike’ article and then realized it was a different hipster. These 19 Millennials share what it’s truly like living paycheck to paycheck. A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don’t cause autism. 9/11 survivors still aren’t getting the healthcare they need. But Jon Stewart isn’t giving up on them.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy