  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  5. 5 5
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge

by Tod Perry

February 22, 2018 at 15:10
Copy Link

THE GOOD NEWS:

Gates may not know the cost of Rice-A-Roni, but he knows the value of compassion.

On a campaign stop during the 1992 election, President George H.W. Bush visited a National Grocers Association convention and was allegedly amazed by the grocery scanner. “This is for checking out?” asked Bush. 

At the time, the country was going through a recession, and Bush had the image of an affluent Washington insider who was out of touch with the common man. The footage of his amazement with something Americans see everyday, solidified that opinion in the eyes of many. Bush would go on to lose to Bill Clinton.

Like Bush, Bill Gates is a man who’s a bit out of touch with the average guy. The founder of Microsoft has a fortune over $90 billion, so it’s worth his money to let someone else do the shopping.

Gates had fun with his image Feb. 21, on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when the host invited him to play a game of Bill’s Grocery Bills. “We’re going to test your knowledge of some everyday items that you get at the supermarket,” DeGeneres said to Gates. “When was the last time that you have been at a supermarket?” 

“A long time ago,” Gates responded.

The put it bluntly, Gates was terrible at the game. He thought a box of Rice-A-Roni was four times more expensive than its actual price. He was way off on a package of Tide Pods, guessing $4, when the real cost of Gen Z’s favorite snack is nearly $20. He also had no idea what Totino’s Pizza Rolls or TGI Fridays spinach and artichoke dip cost. 

But, there may still be hope for the world’s second richest man. Gates was spot on with the price of dental floss. He said $4, and the price was $3.78. 

One thing that Gates does know the value of is compassion. He and his wife Melinda have committed to give more than half of their fortune away during their lifetimes.

“I’m glad you’re a billionaire,” DeGeneres said.

Share image by The Ellen Show/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

The Way This Skier Ended Up In The Olympics Has Sparked Controversy

Her halfpipe performance shows how out of her element she was.  by Penn Collins
Culture

People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses

This movement could be huge.  by Tod Perry
Sports

The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality

Get a 360-degree view under the rim during the next game. by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge
Recent
Israel Has Tapped Into The Sea To Relieve Severe Drought 1 day ago How These Women Took Chemicals Out Of Indian Farming — And Made It More Profitable 1 day ago There’s A Farm 100 Feet Below The Streets Of London — And It Could Change Agriculture Forever 1 day ago In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ 1 day ago This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero 1 day ago Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ 1 day ago With Songs Of Syria, A California Musician Rediscovers Her Armenian Language  2 days ago Donald Trump Publicly Challenged Oprah To Run For President  2 days ago Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It 3 days ago For People Of Color, Banks Are Shutting The Door To Homeownership 3 days ago Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games 3 days ago Gun Owner Saws His AR-15 Into Pieces In Viral Facebook Post  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers