Communities

Black guy gets hilarious revenge on racist white lady who tried to cut him in line.

by May Wilkerson

February 25, 2019 at 1:05
Copy Link

Meet Emmit Walker, a DC-based music executive and an extremely good sport when it comes to not-so-casual racism.

Walker was at an airport in Virginia waiting in line to board his flight when the woman behind him tried to cut him in line. Apparently she insisted she was boarding in front of him because “this line is for priority boarding.”

 

The woman is white, and Walker is black. So let’s just say that race definitely factored in to her assumption that he couldn’t be a “priority passenger,” which he most definitely was.

Walker documented the rest of their interaction, including his hilarious retort, in a Facebook post which has since gone big-time viral:

He writes:

Her: excuse me i believe you may be in the wrong place you need to let us thru. This line is for priority boarding

Me: priority meaning first class correct?

Her: Yes...now excuse me they will call y’all after we board

Me: *shove first class priority boarding pass in her face* you can relax ma’am I’m in the right spot, been here longer, so you can board after me

Her: *still won’t let It go* he must be military or something, but we paid for our seats so he still should have to wait

Me: nope to big to ever be in anybodies military. I’m just a nigga with money

Everybody waiting in line: starts to clap lmao

Everybody waiting in line, and everybody reading this story:

 

Not only did Walker just land one of the best clap-backs of all time, he got LITERAL APPLAUSE. And at the time of this publication, Walker’s post has been shared over 250,000 times and wracked up nearly half-a-million likes. 

 

Mega-points Emmit Walker, because everyone knows that viral revenge is the best kind of revenge.

That being said: air travel is enough of a nightmare without adding racism into the mix. This guy deserves some air miles and a free massage in the first class lounge, stat. Not that he needs it. He’s got $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

Update:

After arriving at his desination, Walker was amazed to find his post had gone viral. So he he apologized to the racist woman for bringing her any unwanted attention. 

“When I posted that post on Facebook i didn’t expect all that to come from it. I can honestly name the four or five people i thought would comment with something funny, and that will be it. This racist stuff is definitely a issue but this is not the solution to that issue,” Walker wrote on Instagram. “It brings me no joy waking up in paradise to for my 37 bday and knowing that woman might be going threw hell.”

“The story was definitely real, just like this issue is definitely real, but I now know that I myself should of handled it another way, or left it how it was, and not shared it publicly,” he added.

 

 

This article was originally published on November 26, 2018, by our partners at someecards.

After backing an anti-gay bill, this representative was shamed by his daughter into admitting it was a 'mistake.' about 22 hours ago A 12-year-old journalist was threatened by law enforcement for reporting a story, but she knew her rights.  1 day ago A guy started trolling his 'friend' for saying stupid stuff on Facebook, but who is really the jerk here? 1 day ago Black guy gets hilarious revenge on racist white lady who tried to cut him in line. 1 day ago Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends 'talk sh*t' about her baby's name. 2 days ago This Atheist lawmaker stood up to a 'Christian bully' in front of the Arizona state legislature. 4 days ago Scientists have discovered why some smiles are cute and others are creepy.  4 days ago Barack Obama and Steph Curry have some great advice about being better men. 4 days ago Mom's blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.  4 days ago Bigot at supermarket says gay people end up in hell, gets savagely owned by a 7-year-old. 4 days ago Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency. 6 days ago After a bigoted hardware store owner posted a 'No Gays Allowed' sign, he got roasted on Yelp.  6 days ago
