  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  5. 5 5
    Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram 

by Tod Perry

February 14, 2018 at 15:10
Copy Link
Photos by David Shankbone/Flickr and Century Black/Flickr.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Finally, a celebrity gets honest about their struggles losing baby weight.

 

 

Being a new mother is an incredibly stressful experience. After leaving the hospital, moms are launched into a new world where they have to learn to breastfeed (usually), recover from giving birth, and adapt to a new life with an infant. 

These days, celebrity culture has added pressure to “snap back” after giving birth by rapidly losing the baby weight. Celebrity mothers often keep their pregnancy weight gain private and then share photos of themselves rocking an amazing post-baby body soon after birth.

When you’re rich and famous, it’s a lot easier to tone up when you can pay the world’s top trainers.

Actress Blake Lively is receiving a lot of love from mothers on social media after being honest about her struggle to bounce back after giving birth to her second child, Inez.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud”

“Thanks for sharing your real struggles! #killinit,” one female follower wrote. 
 

This isn’t the first time Lively has opened up about her battle against baby weight. In 2015, after the birth of her first child, she discussed with the BBC just how hard it was to get back in shape.

“I still haven’t lost a pretty good chunk of it, but it’s also the pressure — who cares?” she said. “There’s pressure to lose it, or women are like supposed to look like they did when they were 19 right after you give birth to your child, I think it’s silly.”

Share image by David Shankbone/Flickr, used under CC BY, and Century Black/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Health

Giving Children A Childhood: How Child Labor Has Dramatically Decreased

These are some of the things that would have to happen to end child labor for good. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Health

Breast Cancer Survival Is At An All-Time High In The U.S.

A look at how treatment and prevention have saved more than 300,000 lives. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Design

Iranian Fashion Designers Give Old Traditions A New Twist  

Great design is always a universal language. by Drew Tewksbury
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram 
Recent
From Meditation To Mind Runs, Olympians And Paralympians Share Tips For Mental Training 1 day ago A Magazine Is Charging Men And Women Different Amounts For A Great Reason 1 day ago San Francisco Is The First U.S. City To Make Community College Free To All Residents 1 day ago Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy 1 day ago Researchers Discovered Something Firstborns Will Totally Brag About To Their Younger Siblings 1 day ago Don’t Take The Measles Vaccine For Granted — It’s Saved Millions 1 day ago Go Inside The Texas Factory Fighting Blind Unemployment  1 day ago Mexico City Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player For Global Artists 2 days ago This Texting Service Can Save Lives  2 days ago Will The Olympics' Green Makeover Have Lasting Effects? 3 days ago NFL’s First Female Coach Wants Women To Be Empowered By Football 3 days ago Tony Romo Put On His Broadcasting Hat During A Golf Round, Announcing His Own Play 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers