THE GOOD NEWS:

Finally, a celebrity gets honest about their struggles losing baby weight.

Being a new mother is an incredibly stressful experience. After leaving the hospital, moms are launched into a new world where they have to learn to breastfeed (usually), recover from giving birth, and adapt to a new life with an infant.

These days, celebrity culture has added pressure to “snap back” after giving birth by rapidly losing the baby weight. Celebrity mothers often keep their pregnancy weight gain private and then share photos of themselves rocking an amazing post-baby body soon after birth.

When you’re rich and famous, it’s a lot easier to tone up when you can pay the world’s top trainers.

Blac Chyna, Sam Faiers and six other celebrity super mums whose baby body bounce-backs will… https://t.co/RDcNi2f6mv pic.twitter.com/MmhwbvhvpC — Buzzy Bee (@BuzzyBee_Buzz) April 23, 2017

Actress Blake Lively is receiving a lot of love from mothers on social media after being honest about her struggle to bounce back after giving birth to her second child, Inez.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud”

“Thanks for sharing your real struggles! #killinit,” one female follower wrote.



This isn’t the first time Lively has opened up about her battle against baby weight. In 2015, after the birth of her first child, she discussed with the BBC just how hard it was to get back in shape.

“I still haven’t lost a pretty good chunk of it, but it’s also the pressure — who cares?” she said. “There’s pressure to lose it, or women are like supposed to look like they did when they were 19 right after you give birth to your child, I think it’s silly.”

