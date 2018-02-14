Recently on GOOD
-
Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon The Olympic skater also mentioned his mom.
-
How A Florida Wildlife Biologist Became One Of The Greenest Mayors In America He’s busy trying to protect his vulnerable city from the changes that are already assailing it.
-
These Robots Opening Doors May Appear (Very) Creepy, But The Development Is A Big Step Forward At the very least, they exhibit teamwork and manners, right?
-
Even When You Put Them In Sweaters, Robots Are Terrible Skiers It’s nice to know that when the robots turn on us, we can seek refuge and safety on ski slopes.
-
Boston Police Department Celebrates Black History Month By Honoring A White Guy Black history month should be about black people.
-
There’s No Longer A Financial Reason Why We Shouldn’t Be Using Clean Energy Last year, new research showed clean energy gains can go far beyond cuts in carbon. Now regulations are moving too.
Recent
From Meditation To Mind Runs, Olympians And Paralympians Share Tips For Mental Training A Magazine Is Charging Men And Women Different Amounts For A Great Reason San Francisco Is The First U.S. City To Make Community College Free To All Residents Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy Researchers Discovered Something Firstborns Will Totally Brag About To Their Younger Siblings Don’t Take The Measles Vaccine For Granted — It’s Saved Millions Go Inside The Texas Factory Fighting Blind Unemployment Mexico City Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player For Global Artists This Texting Service Can Save Lives Will The Olympics' Green Makeover Have Lasting Effects? NFL’s First Female Coach Wants Women To Be Empowered By Football Tony Romo Put On His Broadcasting Hat During A Golf Round, Announcing His Own Play
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy