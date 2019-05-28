Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay.

Recently on GOOD
Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight. Once you see it, you'll never unsee it.
Congressman slams MAGA 'expert' Candace Owens by playing her own Hitler comments at hearing. Yes, she defended Hitler.
LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule. They're also working on switching to sustainable/biodegradable bricks.
This woman’s side-by-side photos destroy a major weight-loss misconception. Eat more and get fit.
Daughter explains brutal obituary she wrote for her father. The obituary walks a fine line between uncloaked honesty and mean-spiritedness
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy