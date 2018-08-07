  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  3. 3 3
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    I’m An Asexual Sex Worker — And It’s Not As Complex As It Seems
    by Kitty Stryker
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    What If Gender Roles In Advertising Were Reversed?
    by Pete(r) Karinen
  9. 9 9
    Europe Can’t Stop Trolling Trump 
    by Andre Grant
Culture

Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs

by Tod Perry

August 7, 2018 at 12:05
Copy Link
Photos by Montcalir Film/Flickr and LinJurveston/Flickr

Nobody starts at the top. Unless, of course, they come from a wealthy and connected family, and they get to bypass all the life lessons on the road to success. 

Nearly everyone else starts off somewhere near the bottom.

There are a lot of factors that determine how successful one will become. Research published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior found the biggest predictor of success is emotional intelligence. Interpersonal competence, self-awareness, and social awareness are the best predictors of long-term success.

People have been sharing how they’ve progressed in their careers on Twitter under #firstsevenjobs. A group of highly-successful celebrities chimed in, showing how they started in low-paying jobs such as a dishwasher or car-detailer before, ultimately, becoming rich and famous. 

Before he knew the world was hungry for people rapping about states’ rights and the Compromise of 1790, “Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, operated a slushie machine. 

To think, there are people out there who can say they bought a futon off Stephen Colbert.

There’s no way when Buzz Aldrin was washing dishes he thought he’d make it to the moon.

Before becoming the host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” W. Kamu Bell was dishing out scoops of Cherry Garcia at Ben and Jerry’s.

Before Monica Lewinsky became a Women’s rights advocate, she was once an unpaid intern at the White House in the ‘90s. 

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino (“The Mighty Aphrodite”) learned how to speak Chinese and bartend before becoming famous. 

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon was an ace at wiping down your dash with Armor All before anyone knew what binge-watching meant. 

Share image by Montcalir Film/Flickr and LinJurveston/Flickr

Recently on GOOD
Communities

For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited

This woman suffered generational trauma from family separation, so she went to the border to help children who were detained. by Araceli Cruz
Communities

This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time

Besides styling needs, You and Sundry offers something even more important: a safe space. by Eva Recinos
The Planet

Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All  

Human activities are forcing changes in the global climate at an unprecedented rate. by Thiago F. Rangel , Robert K. Colwell
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs
Recent
Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs about 2 hours ago Seth Rogen Tweets Little-Known Facts About ‘Pineapple Express’ For Its 10th Anniversary about 22 hours ago 15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted about 23 hours ago One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area 8 days ago Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt 12 days ago For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited 12 days ago This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time 13 days ago Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All   19 days ago Harnessing Natural Gas To Harvest Water From The Air Might Solve 2 Big Problems At Once 20 days ago Nations Lampoon Trump’s European Vacation   21 days ago The Rise Of America’s Democratic Socialists 22 days ago Americans Say Barack Obama Was The Best President Of Their Lifetime 25 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers