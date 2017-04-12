Recently on GOOD
-
Chrissy Teigen Quietly Paid This Girl's Beauty School Tuition, But The Secret Got Out Quickly The discrete act of kindness didn’t stay discrete for long
-
Oscar De La Hoya Fires A Dig At Donald Trump In New Ad It’s the latest exchange in a year-long feud between the President and the Mexican-American boxer
-
Trump Won’t Be At The White Correspondents’ Dinner. Here’s Why The Roast Must Go On Comedian Hasan Minhaj has been told to hold back, but he shouldn’t
-
$500 Can Actually Get You A House In Detroit, But Naturally, You Get What You Pay For The proposition may sound like a dream come true...unless you happen to live there
-
NASA Just Put Planet Earth Up For Adoption The planet needs a few new responsible parents
-
This NFL Player Fired Off Perfect Responses To United's Brutal Treatment Of A Passenger The hulking lineman includes a photo of what the ‘re-accommodation’ looked like to him
Recent
This NFL Player Fired Off Perfect Responses To United's Brutal Treatment Of A Passenger An Economist Explains Why Airlines Overbook Watch A Colorblind Grandpa See The World For The First Time The Senate Just Held A Hearing About Climate Change Right Outside The Winter White House The San Bernardino Shootings Are A Painful Reminder Of Gun Tragedies Each Day How The Survivors Of Two Separate Acid Attacks Have Found Love And Peace With One Another High School Basketball Star Dunks Over Mom And Dad To Win Contest Parents Of Trans Children Unite To Share The Wonderful Affirmations They Offer Their Kids Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes Sports Fans Need To Get A Grip The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.