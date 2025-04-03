Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Conan O'Brien says this sketch proves Eddie Murphy is the 'most talented' 'SNL' performer

"I saw his face morph."

Conan O'Brien, Eddie Murphy, comedians, actors, sketch comedy

Conan O'Brien praised Eddie Murphy as the 'most talented' 'Saturday Night Live' performer.

Photo credit: Team Coco YouTube screenshot (Conan O'Brien), 'Saturday Night Live' YouTube screenshot (Eddie Murphy)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedApr 03, 2025
Ryan Reed

Ryan Reed is a writer, editor, music journalist, musician, YouTube guy, and record collector from Knoxville, TN.

See Full Bio

Eddie Murphy is one of Saturday Night Live's most celebrated cast members, with a stable of classic characters and impressions—a grown-up Buckwheat, a grumpy Gumby, a hot-tub-soaking James Brown—that still highlight many "best of" lists. But for Conan O'Brien, late-night legend and former SNLwriter, a more recent sketch also exemplifies Murphy's brilliance.

In an episode of his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the host reminisces with guest John Mulaney about SNL's jam-packed 50th-anniversary special, which featured a couple of prominent Murphy cameos. One came during a sketch called "Black Jeopardy!", with the actor playing SNL veteran Tracy Morgan—and O'Brien, who attended the event, says he witnessed Murphy comedically transform.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

"I maintain that if he’s not the most talented person to ever grace Saturday Night Live, I don’t know who it would be," he declares. "He becomes—he became—Tracy Morgan. I watched him getting ready. The band’s playing, and they’re counting down. We’re getting to within 30 seconds. His face is still completely neutral. He gets behind the podium, where they’re gonna play Jeopardy! He picks up his controller, and I saw his face morph, and he became Tracy Morgan with like three seconds to go."

O'Brien also tipped his hat to Murphy's performance in a "Scared Straight" sketch, in which he plays a prisoner warning kids about the dangers of a criminal lifestyle. "He was mesmerizing to watch," O'Brien says. "I’m stunned by him. I really am." Mulaney also highlights that sketch as an example of SNL at an ideal creative balance.

"It felt like a lot of Saturday Night Live on display in one moment," he says. "He says he’s 'All the Way Ray' because he never does anything halfway, but his hair is braided on one half and sticking up [on the other]. That dumbass funny joke that [Colin] Jost wrote, and the hair department made that wig specifically for that. It looked perfect. The sketch starts, and it’s like a broad touch, and he has that joke. It was just a lot of things—every department hard at work. It was the funniest, dumbest joke."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Murphy was on SNL from 1980 (starting at the young age of 19) through 1984, and became a superstar in the process. He wound up releasing some of the most revered stand-up comedy specials of all time, including 1987's Eddie Murphy Raw, and starred in numerous blockbuster film comedies, highlighted early on by 1984's Beverly Hills Cop and 1988's Coming to America. But for a lot of comedy fans, it was almost impossible to top his work on SNL. In a 2011 Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon, Murphy ran through some of his most famous sketches, including one where Buckwheat is assassinated.

"That's one of my favorite things," he recalled. "I got tired of doing it. I'd do Buckwheat, and then people [on the street] would go, 'Hey, what's up, Buckwheat?' I was like, 'Heeeey, we're gonna have to kill Buckwheat.' ... That was back in the day where you could wind up really being called 'Buckwheat' forever."

Murphy, it turns out, had nothing to worry about.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

conan o'brieneddie murphyhumorpodcastssaturday night livesnltracy morgancomedy

The Latest

Conan O'Brien, Eddie Murphy, comedians, actors, sketch comedy
Culture

Conan O'Brien says this sketch proves Eddie Murphy is the 'most talented' 'SNL' performer

Senator Cory Booker, portrait and speaking into a microphone
Politics

Cory Booker just made history by destroying a racist milestone that haunted America's past

Rosie the Riveter, poster, WWII, women, women workers, war time
History

'Rosie the Riveters' workers honored for long-forgotten service in incredible ceremony

april fools, pranks, april fool's day, funny, jokes
History

The 5 god-tier April Fools pranks that people can’t believe actually happened

More For You

Julie J, club, stand up, NYC, entertainment, drag

Julie J prepares for Stand Up NYC from the DJ booth at club 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn.

Elyssa Goodman

With glamour and grace, drag artist and community organizer Julie J advocates for change

When Julie J glides into Gran Torino in Brooklyn, she wears a silken headscarf and a Missy Elliott sweatshirt and has Alexis Bittar hoops dangling from her ears. Many might recognize the drag artist, writer, and actress from her journey through the “Bittarverse” over the last year and half, playing the long-suffering Hazel/Jules to Patricia Black’s Upper East Side terror Margeaux in Bittar’s wildly successful social media series. Over the last several years, however, Julie has developed an abiding role as a beloved performer and community organizer in Brooklyn.

As a drag artist, Julie has also been featured by Maybelline, on MSNBC, and in The Washington Post, to name a few. She has received artist fellowships from La MaMa Experimental Theatre. She won Miss Bushwig in 2023 at the country’s largest drag festival of the same name, and Entertainer of the Year at New York’s Glam Awards in 2024, which honors achievements in nightlife performance and programming. Since March 2023, she has been the founder and co-producer, with Aaron Hock, of marathon drag benefit Stand Up NYC, which has since raised over $110,000 for organizations like Advocates for Trans Equality, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and many others.

Keep ReadingShow less
As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity
File:Leica M4-P.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity

“Women can be good photographers much in the same way that they can become good doctors, good cooks or whatever they choose to be good at,” Lisa Larsen said in the mid-1950s. By that point she had become one of LIFE Magazine’s most successful photojournalists, having already won Magazine Photographer of the Year in 1953. In that time, she became known for her interest in the truth of humanity. “I dislike anything superficial and I especially dislike superficial relationships,” she said in 1954.

Lisa Larsen, née Rothschild, arrived in the U.S. as a Jewish emigre from her native Germany–her family left after Kristallnacht. She was just a teenager at the time, but knew the career path that was right for her. By then, a group of German Jewish photographers had elevated photojournalism as an artform in the U.S. and formed the influential photography agency Black Star, one of Magnum’s greatest competitors. Larsen joined them as a file clerk. She then began her career as a freelance photographer for magazines like The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Seventeen, Glamour, and more, but she worked at LIFE for a decade beginning in 1949.

Keep ReadingShow less
With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.
Súbor:Chocolate Babka - 31706252800.jpg – Wikipédia
sk.m.wikipedia.org

With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.

When my parents moved from New York to Florida in the 1970s, they sought Jewish comfort food like pastrami, blintzes, kosher hot dogs, and by the 1980s they were able to find it at a place around the corner from our house called Pastrami Club. Such a feat is significantly less possible now. While by the 1930s, Jewish delis numbered some 3,000 in New York alone, there are only a comparative few left today in the city, not to mention around the country in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Ann Arbor, among others. What if it was easier to get treats like these, if Jewish food and thereby the culture from which it came was more accessible? After all, Jewish culture is part of American culture, too.

A possible answer to this question comes this week in the form of the new Manischewitz food truck, which begins today in Brooklyn and will be traversing different parts of New York and New Jersey until Passover, when it will close and then reopen the following week. The famous Jewish food brand, which started in Cincinnati in 1888, is rebranding, and the food truck is part of this initiative. Not only did their logo and social media presence get an update, they’ve got merch now, too. With bright orange hues and retro styling, it’s as much an welcoming appreciation of the culture as it is fun and campy–a tote says “schlep,” and a tank top says “man, I shvitz,” for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
writing, hand, man, read, glass, boy, reading, male

Women's prison launches its own newspaper.

pxhere.com

In California, a women’s prison launches its own newspaper by and for incarcerated individuals

Last fall, the Central California Women’s Facility, one of the largest female prisons in California, the U.S., and the world with over 2,000 residents, began its own newspaper, The Paper Trail. Written and edited by people incarcerated within its walls, which includes women, nonbinary, and transgender individuals, The Paper Trail offers commentary, features, and interviews, like stories about what it’s like to go through menopause in prison, a prison Pride Walk, and descriptions of their in-house program discussing prison life with at-risk youth.

Among the paper’s missions, as they write on Instagram, are to “showcase and represent the people who live and work at CCWF,” “to motivate, inspire, encourage change, provide hope and share our lived experience,” and “to highlight changes within these walls, bring awareness to the wider world about what happens here, our accomplishments and our struggles.” Hoping to “represent all communities, cultures and subcultures within the institution. We want to show that CCWF residents care about giving back to society and utilize restorative justice principles to do so,” they continue.

Keep ReadingShow less
Conan O'Brien, actor, award, acceptance, Mark Twain Prize

Conan O'Brien thanked the "selfless" Kennedy Center employees during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony.

Photo credit: Screenshot from NBC4 Washington YouTube video, via Netflix

Conan O'Brien salutes 'selfless' Kennedy Center workers while accepting Mark Twain Prize

In the first major event at the Kennedy Center since President Trump's takeover of the cultural institution, Conan O'Brien accepted the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. And while he showed appreciation to the numerous comedy giants in attendance (including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and David Letterman), the Late Night legend saved a salute for the Kennedy Center employees who've brought these prestigious honors to life.

"A special thanks to all the beautiful people who have worked here at the Kennedy Center for years and who are worried about what the future might bring," he said during his acceptance speech, as shown in footage aired by D.C.-area TV station NBC4 Washington. "My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White and Bill Murray

Jack White and Bill Murray wound up randomly sitting next to each other at an MLB game.

Photo credit: Teresa Sedó, via Wikicommons (Jack White), Bill Murray (Adam Chitayat, via Wikicommons)

Jack White and Bill Murray randomly sat next to each other at a Chicago Cubs game in Japan

Jack White and Bill Murray are two giants of their fields: a revered rock star and comedy legend. They also happen to be among the most visible celebrity baseball fans, regularly turning up at MLB games and having their faces blasted on Jumbotrons. Now their fandom has led them to accidentally break the Internet: They showed up to the same game—in Tokyo—and, in a completely random encounter, wound up sitting next to each other.

The game took place during the March 2025 season-opening series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago Cubs. (According to ESPN, the MLB called it "the largest standalone international event in its history.") And White was so delighted by the whole thing that he shared some photos and thoughts on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
San Francisco libraries reveal genius way to support local musicians getting screwed by Spotify
person wearing black and gray jacket in front of bookshelf
Photo by matthew Feeney on Unsplash

San Francisco libraries reveal genius way to support local musicians getting screwed by Spotify

Video may have killed the radio star, but Spotify probably won't bring them back. Not for most musicians, anyway. That's why it's incredibly exciting that the San Francisco Public Library is helping to fill in the gaps for local musicians by actually HIRING them to stream their albums on their own streaming service, Bay Beats.

Bay Beats launched its streaming service site in 2023 and has been expanding its catalogue of musical talent ever since. Any type of music is considered—from folk rock to DIY punk to rap. According to their website, the albums are chosen by "community jurors (Bay Area music influencers) and selected SFPL staff (who) review the submissions and select the albums that will be added to the Bay Beats platform." These jurors include radio DJs, VPs at places like Empire Records, music journalists, fellow musicians, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, happiest country, finland, scandinavia, depression, living, quality of life

Happy people in Finland

Images via Canva

A Scandinavian nation is named the happiest country in the world for 8th year in a row

“Please imagine a ladder with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top,” the World Happiness Report asks people from 140 countries every year. “The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you. On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time?”

Released every year on or around March 20, the United Nations’ official International Day of Happiness, the World Happiness Report is “is the world’s foremost publication on global wellbeing and how to improve it,” published by “the University of Oxford’s Wellbeing Research Centre in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network,” and the organization’s editorial board. Among the data shared, which includes everything from “how sharing meals supports happiness and social connections” to “how prosocial behaviour reduces deaths of despair” and more, there are also annual rankings of the happiest countries in the world. This number is compiled based on polled residents’ perceptions on their country’s levels of inequality, social support, freedom, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025