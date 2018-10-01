As part of the ramp up to the release of his new album, “Yhandi,” Kanye West has dialed the confusing behavior up another notch.

The drop date has become a moving target after West promised the album would come out during his performance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. At the end of the show, West tried to deliver a pro-Trump speech that was cut for time.

Wearing his red MAGA hat, West said, “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now … the blacks want always Democrats. You know it’s like — the plan they did — to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare … does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

“There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ ” West continued. “Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

After the show, West tweeted a picture of his red hat calling for the abolition of the 13th amendment.

The 13th amendment abolished slavery.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

He later sent a tweet aiming to clarify his remarks, but it was just a nonsensical as the rest of his rantings.

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Given the current presidential administration, America is all stocked up on crazy, so West’s dangerous musings demand a lot less attention than they’d get during saner times. Plus, if West has a real political point he’s trying to drive home, it’s tough to decipher.

It looks a lot more like West is trying to get some attention by stoking passions over America’s original sin of slavery. A low moment for a once-in-a-generation artist who should be attracting headlines for his music.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans punched back at West, calling his current antics “maddening” and chastising him for being ignorant of history.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Preview image via ​Ben Gabbe / Getty Images and Twitter.