  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. 
    by Orli Matlow
  2. 2 2
    20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  3. 3 3
    If Bill and Melinda Gates had a magic wand and could fix any problem, here’s what they’d choose. 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have.
    by Leanne Carman
  5. 5 5
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  6. 6 6
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    The Purpose of Life Explained in a Two-Minute Animation
    by Gabriel Reilich
  9. 9 9
    Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class
    by Bijan Samareh
Culture

‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet.

by Tod Perry

October 1, 2018 at 12:25
Copy Link
Photo by Rwoan/Wikimedia Commons and David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons

As part of the ramp up to the release of his new album, “Yhandi,” Kanye West has dialed the confusing behavior up another notch.

The drop date has become a moving target after West promised the album would come out during his performance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. At the end of the show, West tried to deliver a pro-Trump speech that was cut for time.

Wearing his red MAGA hat, West said, “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now … the blacks want always Democrats. You know it’s like — the plan they did — to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare … does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

“There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ ” West continued. “Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

After the show, West tweeted a picture of his red hat calling for the abolition of the 13th amendment.

The 13th amendment abolished slavery.

He later sent a tweet aiming to clarify his remarks, but it was just a nonsensical as the rest of his rantings.

Given the current presidential administration, America is all stocked up on crazy, so West’s dangerous musings demand a lot less attention than they’d get during saner times. Plus, if West has a real political point he’s trying to drive home, it’s tough to decipher.

It looks a lot more like West is trying to get some attention by stoking passions over America’s original sin of slavery. A low moment for a once-in-a-generation artist who should be attracting headlines for his music.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans punched back at West, calling his current antics “maddening” and chastising him for being ignorant of history. 

Preview image via ​Ben Gabbe / Getty Images and Twitter. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Russian Instagram model is using a dangerous tactic to stop manspreading on the subway.

She believes that manspreading has been “fought around the world - but hushed up” in Russia. by Tod Perry
Health

I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have.

I’m not “crazy.” I have anxiety. by Leanne Carman
Communities

This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.

“Holy smokes, Ben. This may be the greatest political speech of our day, in the most unlikely of places. Tell them like it is. Bear responsibility. Take power back. And restore our Republic.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet.
Recent
9 astounding photos this mom took to keep herself calm while giving birth. 30 minutes ago ‘Captain America’ has some strong words for Kanye West after his ridiculous ‘abolish the 13th amendment’ tweet. about 1 hour ago 6 comics that highlight the tiny, important details in long-term relationships. about 2 hours ago If Bill and Melinda Gates had a magic wand and could fix any problem, here’s what they’d choose.  3 days ago Kavanaugh and Ford might both be telling the truth. And that says something profoundly troubling about our world. 4 days ago Kavanaugh allegations inspire Fox News host’s daughters to open up about sexual abuse. 4 days ago 20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford. 4 days ago This Russian Instagram model is using a dangerous tactic to stop manspreading on the subway. 4 days ago I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have. 4 days ago This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times. 5 days ago A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.  5 days ago Beto O’Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz’s defense after protestors harass opponent and his wife. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers