  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  2. 2 2
     Huge Debate Erupts After ‘Teacher Bae’ Outfits Criticized As Inappropriate
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. 
    by Orli Matlow
  5. 5 5
    20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    Postpartum ad campaign gets multiple rejections for containing the word ‘vagina.’
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Beto O’Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz’s defense after protestors harass opponent and his wife.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Dalai Lama Shares a Humorous, Profound Answer During Talk on Compassion
    by Gabriel Reilich
  9. 9 9
    Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

Kavanaugh allegations inspire Fox News host’s daughters to open up about abuse.

by Tod Perry

September 27, 2018 at 13:20
Copy Link
Photo by Jim Greenhill/WikimediaCommons

In the lead up to Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about sexual abuse allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace spoke for a moment about how the controversy has affected his family. 

Wallace revealed that his family had discussed the controversy and during their conversations, two of his daughters came forward with their own stories of dealing with sexual impropriety in high school.

“Two of my daughters told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school,” Wallace admitted. While he said the stories weren’t as serious as those allegedly committed by Kavanaugh, he said, “the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up.”

While many have criticized Ford for not speaking up immediately after the alleged sexual assault, Wallace says that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. “I don’t think we can disregard Christine Blasey Ford and the seriousness of this. I think that would be a big mistake.”

Wallace is correct. 

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only 23% of rape or sexual assault victims reported the incidents to police in 2016. 

There are numerous reasons why these attacks go unreported.

A 2007 study funded by the DOJ uncovered many different reasons that have remained fairly consistent over the years. Specifically, researchers found that students:

1 – Said they did not have proof that the incident occurre

2 – Were afraid of retaliation by the perpetrator

3 – Were scared of hostile treatment by the authorities

4 – Were uncertain the authorities would consider the incident serious enough

5 – Wanted to prevent family and others from learning about it

6 – Didn’t know how to report the incident

By coming forward about being the victim of sexual assault, Ford has created the space for society to have a dialog like the one Wallace shared with his family. Ford’s courage also inspired young women to share their stories and gave their father the opportunity to discuss the realities of sexial violence with his audience.

 

 

Share image via Jim Greenhill / WikimediaCommons.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Postpartum ad campaign gets multiple rejections for containing the word ‘vagina.’

What year is it? by Tod Perry
Communities

The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless.

The world is literally laughing at him right now. by Eric Pfeiffer
Culture

Tomi Lahren told Michelle Obama to 'sit down.' Now she's getting some lessons.

“I’m just worried that Michelle isn’t going to be able to catch her breath from laughing so hard.” by Bronwyn Isaac
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
Kavanaugh allegations inspire Fox News host’s daughters to open up about abuse.
Recent
Kavanaugh allegations inspire Fox News host’s daughters to open up about abuse. about 1 hour ago 20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford. about 3 hours ago This Russian Instagram model is using a dangerous tactic to stop manspreading on the subway. about 4 hours ago I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have. about 6 hours ago This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times. about 20 hours ago A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.  1 day ago Beto O’Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz’s defense after protestors harass opponent and his wife. 2 days ago Postpartum ad campaign gets multiple rejections for containing the word ‘vagina.’ 2 days ago The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless. 2 days ago Tomi Lahren told Michelle Obama to 'sit down.' Now she's getting some lessons. 2 days ago Gordon Ramsay’s unexpected advice to a struggling cook is a must read. 3 days ago There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds. 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers