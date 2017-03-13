Since the February 20th murder of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a bar in Olathe, Kansas, Indian-Americana have feared the spread of anti-immigrant violence to their community. It happened again on March 3rd when Deep Rai, a Sikh man in Seattle, was wounded by a gunshot fired by a man who screamed, “Go back to your country!” With hate crimes are on the rise in the U.S., activists are criticizing a recent segment on CNN’s “Believers.”

In a recent “Belivers” segment, author Reza Aslan sat down with a bizarre cannibalistic Hindu sect known as the Aghori in the holy city of Varanasi, India. During the encounter, Aslan is confronted by a man with bloody bones strapped to his head who threatens to decapitate him for “talking too much” and smears Aslan with the ashes of recently-cremated bodies. At the end of the segment, the holy man pressures aslan into eating a piece of human brain.

Azlan’s choice to focus on a an extreme, cannibalistic sect of a religion with over one billion adherents was a major mischaracterization of Hindus during a sensitive time. This prompted the U.S.-India Political Action community to speak out about the CNN show. “The show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world,” the committee said in a statement. “In a charged environment, a show like this can create a perception about Indian Americans which could make them more vulnerable to further attacks.”

The episode also sparked the first Hindi member of Congress, Hawaii Democrat Tulsi Gabard, to speak out over the sensationalist depiction of a peaceful religion.

1/ While good people across our country are working hard to increase mutual understanding and respect between people of different religions, — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

2/ I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

3/ CNN on Sunday aired the first episode of a new series called “Believer” hosted by Reza Aslan. For this episode, Aslan apparently sought.. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

4/ to find sensationalist and absurd ways to portray Hinduism. Aslan and CNN didn't just throw a harsh light on a sect of wandering ascetics — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

5/ to create shocking visuals—as if touring a zoo—but repeated false stereotypes about caste, karma and reincarnation that Hindus have been — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

6/ combating tirelessly. CNN promotional materials and trailers that included a scene showing a group of Hindus under a caption — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

7/ “CANNIBALS,” perpetuated bizarre and ugly impressions of Hindus and their religion. CNN knows well that sensational, even false reporting — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

8/ about religions only fosters ignorance that can lead to terrible consequences. Indeed, Hindus are still reeling after witnessing terrible — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017