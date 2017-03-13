  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  3. 3 3
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    If You Thought TSA Pat-Downs Were Intrusive Before … They're Getting Worse
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Indian-Americans Speak Out Over CNN’s Cannibalistic Depiction Of Hindus 

by Tod Perry

March 13, 2017 at 10:25
Copy Link

Since the February 20th murder of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a bar in Olathe, Kansas, Indian-Americana have feared the spread of anti-immigrant violence to their community. It happened again on March 3rd when Deep Rai, a Sikh man in Seattle, was wounded by a gunshot fired by a man who screamed, “Go back to your country!” With hate crimes are on the rise in the U.S., activists are criticizing a recent segment on CNN’s “Believers.”

In a recent “Belivers” segment, author Reza Aslan sat down with a bizarre cannibalistic Hindu sect known as the Aghori in the holy city of Varanasi, India. During the encounter, Aslan is confronted by a man with bloody bones strapped to his head who threatens to decapitate him for “talking too much” and smears Aslan with the ashes of recently-cremated bodies. At the end of the segment, the holy man pressures aslan into eating a piece of human brain. 

Azlan’s choice to focus on a an extreme, cannibalistic sect of a religion with over one billion adherents was a major mischaracterization of Hindus during a sensitive time. This prompted the U.S.-India Political Action community to speak out about the  CNN show. “The show characterizes Hinduism as cannibalistic, which is a bizarre way of looking at the third largest religion in the world,” the committee said in a statement. “In a charged environment, a show like this can create a perception about Indian Americans which could make them more vulnerable to further attacks.”

The episode also sparked the first Hindi member of Congress, Hawaii Democrat Tulsi Gabard, to speak out over the sensationalist depiction of a peaceful religion. 

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate

Freudian slip, maybe? by Tod Perry
Feature Communities

What The ACLU Is Doing Right Now With Their Massive, $24 Million In Donations

Flush with $24 million, the “unsexy” nonprofit just debuted a shiny new social platform  by Stacey Leasca
Sports

The NFL May Have Violated Drug Laws To Push Painkillers On Players

A lawsuit brought by former players has some startling accusations
by Jeremy Repanich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Why people are convinced Sean Spicer sending a secret message during his last White House press conference.… https://t.co/Zso8mVd6js
Indian-Americans Speak Out Over CNN’s Cannibalistic Depiction Of Hindus 
Recent
Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave 7 minutes ago Where Is ‘Rural America’ Anyway?  22 minutes ago Seahawks Star Donates All Of His Endorsement Money To Help Rebuild Minority Communities about 1 hour ago Indian-Americans Speak Out Over CNN’s Cannibalistic Depiction Of Hindus  about 1 hour ago See How A Simple Cardboard Box Can Save A Baby’s Life about 15 hours ago New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now 1 day ago Evidence Of A Widespread ‘Manterruption’ Epidemic 2 days ago Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate 2 days ago What The ACLU Is Doing Right Now With Their Massive, $24 Million In Donations 2 days ago
The NFL May Have Violated Drug Laws To Push Painkillers On Players
 3 days ago How Samantha Bee Show’s ‘Nazi Hair’ Joke Backfired In The Best Way Possible 3 days ago Here’s What Happens When A Man And A Woman Switch Names At Work 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers