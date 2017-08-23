Recently on GOOD
-
Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter She might not raise $1 billion, but she does she raise some important questions.
-
After Learning Her Family Was Enslaved By Georgetown University, A 63-Year-Old Woman Got A Free Ride "I’m going to be the oldest not-18-year-old ... to ever be a part of a freshman class."
-
Following Charlottesville, An ESPN Broadcaster Named Robert Lee Won’t Be Covering A Virginia Football Game This appears to have been a no-win situation from the outset.
-
Spanish Swimmer Pays Tribute To The Barcelona Victims With A Moment Of Silence During A Race For 60 seconds, he stood atop the starting blocks after the race had begun.
-
An On-Location Fox News Segment Got Awkward When A Diner Patron Held Up This Sign The hosts wanted the “pulse of the people,” and they got it.
-
Confederate Statues Aren’t The Only Monuments At Risk Right Now In the fight to protect public lands, billions of dollars hang in the balance.
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 80% Of America's Teachers Are White
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.