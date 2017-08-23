  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Cartoons Show How ‘Thank You’ Can Be an Empowering Substitute for ‘Sorry’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee
    by Robert Silverman
  5. 5 5
    A Hair Salon Is Fighting The 'Pink Tax' By Making Haircuts The Same Price For Men And Women
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Trump

CNN’s Don Lemon Says Trump’s Arizona Speech Was Without ‘Thought,’ ‘Reason,’ Or ‘Sanity’

by Tod Perry

August 23, 2017 at 13:50
Copy Link

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump delivered a somber speech from a teleprompter about the need for the United States to send more troops to Afghanistan. After the speech, some pundits thought he was making a pivot from his manic, chaotic behavior to a more presidential demeanor. But, once again, reality came knocking on hope’s door Tuesday night, when, in Phoenix, Trump delivered one of his most combative, outrageous, and deceitful performances yet.

In his 80-minute speech, Trump attempted to re-litigate his reaction to the Charlottesville tragedy by blatantly lying about his statements. He attacked the media as being dishonest and vowed to shut down the federal government if he didn’t get funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. After the speech, CNN anchor, Don Lemon, starred in the camera, bewildered over what he had just witnessed.

Here’s an excerpt from his reaction:

“He’s unhinged. It’s embarrassing. I don’t mean for us, the media, because he went after us — but for the country. This is who we elected president of the United States, a man who’s so petty he has to go after people who he deems to be his enemies like an imaginary friend of a six-year-old. His speech was without thought. It was without reason. It was devoid of facts. It was devoid of wisdom. There was no gravitas. There was no sanity there. He was like a child blaming a sibling on something else. ‘He did it. I didn’t do it.’
 
He certainly opened up the race wounds from Charlottesville, a man clearly wounded by the rational people who are abandoning him in droves, meaning those business people and the people in Washington now who are questioning his fitness for office and whether he is stable — a man backed into a corner, it seems, by circumstances beyond his control and beyond his understanding.”

After Trump’s speech, #25thAmendmentNow began trending on Twitter. The 25h Amendment is a way for Congress to remove a president from office who hasn’t committed any crimes. First, members of the president’s Cabinet would have to certify that he’s “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Then, two-thirds of Congress would have to agree through a vote. If the president is removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence would assume the presidency. 

Share image via Politics Video Channel/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Trump

New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi

But there were some positive findings as well. by Tod Perry
Sports

The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit

He better not get too attached to it, however... by Penn Collins
Sports

Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee

“If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it.” by Robert Silverman
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
CNN’s Don Lemon Says Trump’s Arizona Speech Was Without ‘Thought,’ ‘Reason,’ Or ‘Sanity’
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement 5 days ago SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way 5 days ago Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League 5 days ago Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner 5 days ago An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves 5 days ago Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit 5 days ago Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role 5 days ago Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate 5 days ago From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer 5 days ago Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro 6 days ago Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 6 days ago 80% Of America's Teachers Are White 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers