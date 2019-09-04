One of Trump's closest former advisers now says he's 'obviously in mental decline’
Trump's former communications director thinks he may resign.
Anthony Scaramucci worked with Donald Trump for three years, both on his campaign and as White House Communications Director, and he has serious questions about his mental health.
"If you look at a whole pattern of speech and deterioration of his syntax — I'm not a psychologist so I'm not going to clinically evaluate him — (but) as a person, as a voter, you're saying the guy is obviously in mental decline," Scaramucci said on CNN's "New Day."
Scaramucci then referenced a recent press conference regarding Hurricane Dorian in which Trump said he'd "ever even heard of a Category 5" hurricane. There have already been four during his time in the Oval Office. Just five months ago, Trump discussed Category 5 hurricanes at a rally.
He also said that Alabama, a state that's not in any harm from the hurricane, was going to be hit by Dorian.
In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
"What I find sad and troubling, is there's a group of people around him that are loyal and like him, they're not addressing him. CNN is showing a clip like that, which is incredibly embarrassing," he continued.
Scaramucci believes that the president's mental decline as well as his dreadful poll numbers mean that he may not stay in office long enough to run for reelection.
"It's not clear to me that he's going to make it," Scaramucci said. "I still predict that poll numbers are going to go much lower, and I predict that, like Lyndon Johnson, he'll leave the race before he gets there."
According to a Investors Daily/TIPP Poll, former vice president and leading Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a 12-point lead in a hypothetical match-up against Trump.
While Scaramucci's words may seem dramatic, over two dozen psychologists agree with his assessment. Two years ago, Bandy Lee, a professor at Yale University, compiled a series of essays on Trump's mental health in a book called, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President."
Lee is a forensic psychiatrist and an expert on violence.
In the book, the mental health professionals allege that, in addition to mental decline, the president has extreme and present hedonism, pathological narcissism, paranoia, and impulsivity.
"The president's condition has been visibly deteriorating to the point where there's a lot of talk right now about his mental state beyond mental health professionals," Lee said last June, according to the Washington Examiner. "It no longer takes a mental health professional to recognize the seriousness of the current presidency."
"It's deceptive because it seems like he's alert, it seems like he's responding to things in a rational manner, but it is not the case from every measure that we have taken," Lee said of Trump. "And this is very serious. In fact, worse than if he had a stroke and were unconscious because he can mislead the country in destructive or nefarious ways."