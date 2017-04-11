  • Trending
Design

Watch A Colorblind Grandpa See The World For The First Time

by Stacey Leasca

April 11, 2017 at 14:40
Copy Link

We get it, the world can be a terrible place. It seems like each and every day we wake up to more and more mobile alerts from news agencies around the world declaring that the end is near. While it’s hard to keep up with all the terrible things in the media and in politics today, it’s even harder to keep up with the good things happening. That’s why we wanted to take a break from our regularly scheduled program and bring you something simple and happy. We present, “crying grandpa.” 

Don’t worry! He’s not crying out of sadness, but rather pure, unadulterated joy. Why? Because he’s seeing color for the very first time. 

Yes, the sights you take for granted each and every day, like the beautiful red roses, and clear baby blue sky, have evaded this man his entire life. But on his 66 birthday, his children all pitched in to purchase him a pair of EnChroma glasses, which run for $269, so he could see the beauty of the world in living color. Check out the heartwarming video below. 

Watch A Colorblind Grandpa See The World For The First Time
