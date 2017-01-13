  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Here’s How Much Trump’s Inauguration Will Cost Taxpayers
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    President-Elect Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’ At Press Conference
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Doctors Can Now Deny Treatment To Women Who've Had Abortions
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twins She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Cancer Survivor Saved By Obamacare Confronts Paul Ryan On Its Repeal
    by Andre Grant
  9. 9 9
    Muslim-Owned Eatery Making News For Very Un-America-Like Business Practices
    by Leo Shvedsky
The Planet

This Comic Shatters The ‘Climate Change Isn’t New’ Argument

by Eric Pfeiffer

January 13, 2017 at 12:05
Copy Link

The intellectual arguments against manmade climate change are devolving at such a rapid pace they’d make Darwin blush, with a “survival of the unfit” guiding the evolutionary curve continually downward. One of the latest talking points from skeptics is that “climate change isn’t new.” In other words, don’t sweat pollution or tapping out our planet’s resources because what’s happening to the planet has always been happening, regardless of what we do.

Thankfully, we have the brilliant comic artists XKCD to put things in perspective. His new strip, “A Timeline of Earth’s Average Temperature” takes us on a whirlwind tour of the past 22,000 years when a gradual warming of the atmosphere set the stage for land-based life, humans in particular, to thrive.

But the easy to follow and entertaining timeline also shows that the gradual warming over those thousands of years is now jackknifed on a breakneck trajectory that threatens civilization as we know it. It’s well worth a read even for those doing their part to combat climate change. But it might be even better to share with someone you know who still proudly wears the label of “skeptic.”

(XKCD)

Survey

How GOOD are we?

Tell Us

Take the Survey

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Sports

Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves In This Stunningly Simple TV Ad

“...be strong, not only for yourself, but for other women as well.” by Penn Collins
Culture

A Russian Propaganda Network Took Over C-SPAN’s Feed, Leading To Hacking Concerns

The responses by the Russian network won’t make you feel much better.  by Penn Collins
Innovation

The Creative Way Thousands Of Women Are Getting To The March On Washington 

When technology and good causes unite by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Republican cancer survivor saved by Obamacare confronts Paul Ryan. https://t.co/n3VjKgnLdq https://t.co/P78MmSFFwa
This Comic Shatters The ‘Climate Change Isn’t New’ Argument
Recent
A Simple Photo Of Lemons Is Going Viral To Educate Women On Breast Cancer Symptoms about 1 hour ago This Is Who You Really Are about 1 hour ago Sam Barsky Knits Sweaters Of The Landmarks He Visits about 1 hour ago This Comic Shatters The ‘Climate Change Isn’t New’ Argument about 2 hours ago Cancer Survivor Saved By Obamacare Confronts Paul Ryan On Its Repeal about 2 hours ago Donald Trump Enters Office With Dismal Approval Ratings about 2 hours ago A Woman Has Given 12 Illness Survivors Fairytale Endings In This Eye-Opening Calendar about 2 hours ago Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves In This Stunningly Simple TV Ad about 3 hours ago A Russian Propaganda Network Took Over C-SPAN’s Feed, Leading To Hacking Concerns about 4 hours ago The Creative Way Thousands Of Women Are Getting To The March On Washington  about 5 hours ago It’s Not Just Trump, His Probable FDA Chief Has Conflicts Of Interest Too about 21 hours ago Donald Trump’s L.L. Bean Tweet Is Setting Off A Storm Of Controversy about 22 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers