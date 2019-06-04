  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    The tuxedo Trump wore to meet the Queen was a royal fail. God save this meme!
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  3. 3 3
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  4. 4 4
    Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate.
    by Michelle Gant
  6. 6 6
    Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This chart perfectly explains the major reasons why women have abortions. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    After he admitted to harassing women at Planned Parenthood these unstoppable Internet vigilantes fought back.
    by May Wilkerson
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview.

by Tod Perry

June 4, 2019 at 13:45
Copy Link

The Bible has a lot to say about great wealth and opulence and most of it isn’t positive.

“For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil,” 1 Timothy 6:10-11.

“Then he said, ‘Beware! Guard against every kind of greed. Life is not measured by how much you own,’” Luke 12:15.

“Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God,” Matthew 9:24.

But none of this wisdom from the book he preaches matters to Kenneth Copeland. The prosperity gospel televangelist is worth approximately $750 million. He lives in a $6 million home owned by his church and jet sets all over god’s green earth in a $17.5 million private plane.

“Inside Edition” reporter Lisa Guererro ambushed the wild-eyed preacher and questioned him about his claim that commercial jets are filled with demons. 

“Do you really believe that human beings are demons?” Guerrero asked. “No, I did not and don’t you ever say I did,” Copeland responded. However, there’s video proof of Copeland telling fellow televangelist Jesse Duplantis, “You can’t manage that today, in this dope-filled world, get in a long tube with a bunch of demons.”

Copeland later backtracked and addressed his comments, saying that commercial planes are not a good environment for preachers because of violent air marshals and people who drink alcohol. “Do you think that’s a good place for a preacher to be and prepare to go preach to a lot of people?” Copeland asked.

He also admitted that he owns three private planes.

via Eagle Mountain International Church Inc. aka Kenneth Copeland Ministries / Wikimedia Commons

Guerrero then pressed him on his flashy wardrobe, multiple homes, and limousines. “I’m a very wealthy man,” Copeland responded. “My wealth does not come from offering alone. I have a lot of natural gas on my properties. You didn’t know that did you, baby?” he said with a smirk. “Isn’t that wonderful?”

He then bragged about investing $25 million last year. “You can’t do that when you’re broke,” he said.

When asked about those who claim men of the cloth shouldn’t live luxurious lifestyles Copeland was blunt. “They’re wrong,” he said, flashing mile-wide grin reminiscent of the Chesire cat.

Copeland believes that the idea that preachers should be pious is a Biblical misunderstanding and that he was rewarded by God with great wealth. He backed it up with an anti-Semitic stereotype. “Do you think the Jewish people believe you should be broke?” he asked. “They believe in wealth.” 

“Some people might think that is offensive,” Guerrero responded. “I’m not talking about ‘some people’ I’m talking about the Bible,” Copeland replied.

At the end of the interview, Copeland grabbed Guerrero’s hand and prayed for her.

The video has caused quite the sir on social media.

 

 

 

Share image by Inside Edition / YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

Why I moved across the country for the Purpose Accelerator.

“Choices are in life’s moments. If you miss the moment, you miss your opportunity to make a choice.” by Project X
Communities

These photos of a high school grad embracing her Dad at the border reminds us what’s at stake in the immigration debate.

Immigrants are our sons, daughters, parents and our families. by Leo Shvedsky
Innovation

Single dad's viral post to his employees demands they have a social life. Boss of the year.

This is what real leadership looks like. by Bronwyn Isaac
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Televangelist Kenneth Copeland brazenly defended his opulent lifestyle in an unhinged viral interview.
Recent
A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate. about 21 hours ago Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump. about 22 hours ago All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit. 1 day ago Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different. 1 day ago Why I moved across the country for the Purpose Accelerator. 1 day ago These photos of a high school grad embracing her Dad at the border reminds us what’s at stake in the immigration debate. 2 days ago Single dad's viral post to his employees demands they have a social life. Boss of the year. 2 days ago After he admitted to harassing women at Planned Parenthood these unstoppable Internet vigilantes fought back. 2 days ago Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’ 4 days ago This chart perfectly explains the major reasons why women have abortions.  4 days ago Who are the 1 in 4 American women who choose abortion? 4 days ago Hair Model Shows What She’s Like Behind the Smoke and Mirrors of Social Media 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers