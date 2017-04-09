Earlier this year, seven-year-old Ginessa Vinanti Wride lost all of her hair due to a rare disorder called alopecia. Alopecia is an immune system disorder that causes the body to shed hair due to its failure to recognize its own body cells. In just twenty days, all of her hair was gone. Fearing her child would be bullied for being different, her mother made a heartfelt plea to her classmates.

“When her hair began falling out at an alarming rate I talked to her first-grade class,” Ginessa’s mother, Daniella Wride, told Buzzfeed. “I asked them to be her special lookout for anyone that might be bullying her, and I explained what alopecia is. There have been a few times people have made awful comments to her, but overall the response has been amazing.” Ginessa’s condition hasn’t stopped her from participating in her favorite hobbies, fashion and karate, but it did pose some difficulty when her school’s annual crazy hair day came along. But, never one to back down from a challenge, Ginessa and her mother got together to do something brilliant.

“I came across some scrapbooking stickers in Walmart. They were jewel-toned and extremely sparkly which fit her personality perfectly,” Daniella said. “She chose the main design and I applied it to her head. She just wants to be treated like every other kid, she wants to have fun and fit in. She loves crazy hair day and this is a great way for her to feel like she was just one of the crowd.” Throughout the entire alopecia ordeal, Ginessa has taught her mother an important lesson: “You’re beautiful no matter what you look like,” she says.