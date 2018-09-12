Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response.

Goodness gracious, why don’t some people understand that when you order takeout through a delivery service, you just want the food and not unwanted advances that make you feel violated and unsafe?

Michelle Midwinter recently ordered food from Just Eat, a popular food delivery service abroad, and was harassed by a super creepy delivery guy.

She shared her experience on Twitter:

Just a snippet of Just Eat’s response to my receiving unsolicited messages from the guy who had just delivered my food. Nice one Just Eat! Apart from him using my number in this way surely being in breach of privacy laws etc, they don’t really seem to take it seriously do they?? pic.twitter.com/OVZkl0IW5f — Michelle Midwinter (@ShelbyTree) January 15, 2018

In a press release, which can be read below, Midwinter shared how the delivery man’s behavior had seemed odd upon his arrival at her house. She says, “the delivery driver was not friendly, or polite. He just looked at me and slowly handed me the food. I thought it was a bit odd, and commented to my friend that he seemed angry.”

After leaving, the delivery man repeatedly contacted her in an aggressive way.

“I realised this guy had my name, address, and phone number,” Midwinter wrote in the press release. She wanted to make the restaurant aware of the creepy delivery guy but didn’t feel comfortable contacting it directly, so she reached out to Just Eat.

I didn’t feel comfortable contacting the restaurant directly. After having my privacy/trust broken in the first place, I wasn’t sure I could trust the restaurant. So I went to the service I used so they could deal with it for me — Michelle Midwinter (@ShelbyTree) January 15, 2018

Just Eat offered her a £10 ($13) voucher and did not even imply the man would face repercussions.

“I also found out that two other acquaintances had received similar messages from the same driver,” Midwinter wrote. “I thought about how I would have felt it I had ordered just for myself and had been home alone. If i lived on my own this would have been even more traumatic.”

A number of other women shared similar stories.

Same thing happened to me and they just said to me ”what would you like us to do?” It’s ridiculous!! — lucilluminati (@LucyOfficial_) January 15, 2018

I stopped ordering delivery after a similar experience (delivery guy turned up w chocolates - totally unencouraged). Saved me money (good), left me feeling creeped out & unsafe (obvs not good) — Bridget Beale (@brdgtbl) January 15, 2018

I had a furniture guy that came to the house find me on Facebook (was 16 at the time) he started asking me a bunch of very weird sexual questions. Ended up blocking him. Had my name address number and managed to find my social media — Siren of Kansas (@SaindSyd) January 16, 2018

This happened to me in 2008 when a Greenpeace street recruiter used my information to ask me for drinks and message me in the mornings to ask how my day was going.

To their credit, Greenpeace fired him. — attacus (@attacus_au) January 15, 2018

Hell, I'm not a girl, I'm a 63-year-old woman, & it happened to me a while ago - older delivery guy, came back later that evening pretending he wanted me to have their "special menu", wanted me to come with him. NOPE. I encouraged The Dawg to be a little ... agitated. — Joanne Cook (@johalifax) January 16, 2018

Hell, I'm not a girl, I'm a 63-year-old woman, & it happened to me a while ago - older delivery guy, came back later that evening pretending he wanted me to have their "special menu", wanted me to come with him. NOPE. I encouraged The Dawg to be a little ... agitated. — Joanne Cook (@johalifax) January 16, 2018

To deal with all the attention, Midwinter wrote a full press release.

After learning about the encounter, the Information Commissioner’s Office, an independent UK organization, released a statement about how the delivery man’s behavior is a violation of data laws.

Statement in response to reports of Just Eat story. @ShelbyTree pic.twitter.com/wFRqFiUXWS — ICO (@ICOnews) January 16, 2018