Communities

In An Attempt To Win Big In 2018, Democrats Are Rebranding 

by Kate Ryan

July 24, 2017 at 12:25

Image via Tim Pierce/Flickr.

In an attempt to win back its blue-collar fan base and rebound from a presidential loss, the Democratic Party is doing what any sinking corporate entity might do: rebrand. According to the Associated Press (via the Washington Post), leading Democrats attribute their 2016 losses to voters not knowing what the party is all about — aka a lack of brand awareness.

Democratic representatives from the House and Senate delivered the new strategic plan at a conference in Berryville, Virginia, on Monday. Moving toward the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats are hoping to change all that with a populist message and the catchy new slogan, “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future” — a tagline Twitter users likened to Papa John’s famous “Better Pizza” slogan.

Considering they spent months interrogating focus groups and discussing alternatives, it’s possible a pizza connection was part of the plan all along.

In all seriousness, Democrats face an uphill battle if they hope to regain majority control of Congress while also retaining the seats they have. Losing working-class voters to Donald Trump signaled a shift in the way Americans view both parties. “When you lose an election with someone who has, say, 40% popularity, you look in the mirror and say, ‘What did we do wrong?’ And the #1 thing that we did wrong is we didn’t have — we didn’t tell people what we stood for,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

As part of the new agenda, Democrats are zeroing in on three goals that all have to do with improving the average American’s economic status: salary increases, lower prescription drug prices, and millions of new jobs and hiring incentives. 

Share image via Tim Pierce/Flickr.

In An Attempt To Win Big In 2018, Democrats Are Rebranding 
