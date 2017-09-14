  • Trending
Culture

Johnny Depp Plays Donald Trump in Funny or Die’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie

by Tod Perry

September 14, 2017 at 15:00
Copy Link
Via Twitter

Over the course of his eclectic and wide-ranging career, Johnny Depp has played some evil characters, from his recent role as gangster Whitey Bulger in Black Mass to his portrayal of the bloodthirsty Victorian-era hairstylist Sweeney Todd. But his newest character—a racist, megalomaniacal, misogynistic real estate developer—may be his darkest. In a new, 50-minute video produced by Funny or Die, Depp plays Donald Trump. The “lost film” is a satirical adaptation of Trump’s 1987 New York Times bestseller The Art of the Deal

The movie presents itself as a never-seen, long-lost movie of the week starring and directed by Trump that was pre-empted by a Monday Night Football game. Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie was directed by Oscar nominee Adam McKay (The Big Short) and stars Depp, Alfred Molina, Michaela Watkins, ALF, Patton Oswalt, and Stephen Merchant, among others. “The plan was to move really fast because we thought Trump would go away, at least as a presidential candidate,” Funny or Die editor in chief Owen Burke told The New York Times. “When he bizarrely didn’t go away, we had a little more time. But that meant keeping the secret for longer.”

You can see a trailer for the film below. The full version is available for a limited time on Funny or Die’s website

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 10, 2016.

Johnny Depp Plays Donald Trump in Funny or Die's The Art of the Deal: The Movie
