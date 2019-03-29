  • Trending
Culture

What 11 'Game of Thrones' characters would look like if Disney had created them.

by Penn Collins

March 29, 2019
Copy Link

HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” as well as the source material written by George R.R. Martin, has garnered a zealous lot of fans who, in all likelihood, aren’t in a hurry to see the property diluted with crossovers or mash-ups. That said, if there’s any other realm that can match the fanaticism and reverence reserved for the denizens of Westeros, it’s the world of Disney. 

Realizing exactly how short a path both these worlds create to pop-culture relevancy, as well as the familiar visuals they maintain, a design studio has undertaken a project that could just easily be branded sacrilege as brilliance. Combo Estudio out of Brazil reimagined “Game of Thrones” characters in the style of traditional Disney films. 

Not only do the images embody the characteristics of the “Thrones” characters and the Disney style perfectly, but they offer refreshingly (or possibly perversely) family-friendly takes on some of the gut-wrenching events from the HBO series. 

 

Jon Snow

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Tyrion Lannister 

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Arya Stark and The Hound 

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

White Walker 

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Daenerys Targaryen 

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Bran and Hodor

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Cersei Lannister 

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Lord Varys 

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Prince Oberyn and The Mountain

Photo by Combo Estudio

 

Melisandre 

Photo by Combo Estudio

Share image via Combo Estudio.

 

This article was originally published on March 18, 2018. 

