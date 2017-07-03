Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance
    by Kate Ryan
  2. 2 2
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Refugee Transforms His Village By Creating Homes Out Of Discarded Plastic Bottles
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools
    by Joseph Williams
  9. 9 9
    Reasonable People Disagree about the Post-Gen X, Pre-Millennial Generation
    by Sarah Stankorb, Jed Oelbaum
Culture

Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

by Liz Dwyer

July 3, 2017 at 14:45
Copy Link

Captain Jack Sparrow is well known for his partiality to rum, guns, and women. But it seems even pirates — and The Walt Disney Company — have decided that ladies shouldn’t be props for sale. The company has decided to axe its controversial “Take a Wench For a Bride” auction scene from the Pirates of the Caribbean attaction at its theme parks around the world.

The ride, which made its debut in 1967, shows animatronic pirates doing the kinds of things they do in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films: stealing, getting so drunk that they pass out in a pig pen, and fighting. But on one section of the attraction, riders of all ages see that several women are tied up and being sold.

“What be I offered for this winsome wench?” the auctioneer calls out to a group of drunk pirates. He tells the woman to “Shift yer cargo, dearie. Show ’em yer larboard side!” But the inebriated pirates want a different lady. “We wants the redhead!” they yell in response.

“We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene, consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction,” Suzi Brown, a spokesperson for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California told the Orange County Register. Instead of being for sale to the highest bidder, the women will now be gun-toting pirates who demand that people “surrender yer loot.”

The decision to ditch the scene is being applauded by some folks who believe seeing animatronic pirates selling women is offensive. “People are actually mad about the redhead in Pirates going from being an object to an actual individual?" wrote Twitter user Rickey. 

But other folks say Disney is giving in to political correctness because pirates are, by definition, bad guys. “Also the pirates at the end of the ride will no longer burn the town; instead they'll plant trees & participate in a recycling program,” snarked Twitter user How Bowers.

The popular website Theme Park Insider wrote in 2014 that in response to decades of criticism Disney had already altered some parts of the ride—in particular the company removed a pirate that chased a woman and seemed intent on rape. “Yet the auction scene has escaped most change,” the site noted. “It still features women being bought and sold, including a weeping girl at the back awaiting her fate. Perhaps this scene is still acceptable since the pirates are agreeing to marry the women and make them ‘honest’."

Now that the scene is being scrubbed, Theme Park Insider is giving Disney a serious side-eye. “The skeletons, naval battle, burning city, and even the water torture are probably good to go in a modern corporate decision-making environment, but the whimsical depiction of human trafficking and sexual assault are definite proposal killers among any non-psychopathic corporate executives,” it wrote late last week.

But as Kathy Magnum, an executive on the Walt Disney Imagineering team wrote on the Disney Parks Blog, the tweaks to the ride represent “new twists and turns in our story, and a chance to introduce new characters and magic to this classic attraction.” Disneyland Paris will be the first theme park to debut the new scene at the end of July.

 

 

Image via Flickr user Derek Springer

Artists’ rendering via Disney Parks and Resorts

Recently on GOOD
Health

How Does Sunscreen Work Anyway?

Inside the chemical reaction happening on your face.  by Kerry Hanson
Money

How the 50/20/30 Rule Can Help You Create a Safety Net

Are you winging your financial future?
Education

The Digital Revolution Changed What A Textbook Looks Like. Is That Helping Kids Learn? 

Schools are buying fewer print books in favor of versions that allow students to highlight text and search for content. by Nicole Luthy , Kui Xie
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride
Recent
This World-Famous Public School Choir Just Made Lin-Manuel Miranda Cry 5 days ago Twin Strangers Website Promises To Help You Find Your Doppelgänger 5 days ago Ad Researchers Have Just Determined That Sex Doesn’t Help Sell 5 days ago Facebook’s Censorship Rules Protect Some Subsets Of People, But Not Others  5 days ago Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance 5 days ago New Polls Show A Vast Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of The Republican Health Care Bill 5 days ago This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think 5 days ago The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover 5 days ago In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools 5 days ago Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother 6 days ago Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist 6 days ago Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers