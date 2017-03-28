President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low

Remember, just 10 days ago, when we told you President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit a historic low at 37 percent? That number made him the least popular president in his first term since Gallup began the poll in 1945.

Well guess what, President Trump has outdone himself and reset the history books by reaching a new low in the approval ratings at 36 percent. That means just 36 percent of Americans approve of the job President Trump is doing, while 57 percent disprove of his work so far.

“President Donald Trump's job approval rating fell to 36 percent for the three-day period of March 24–26, following Republican House leaders' failed effort to pass a new health care bill that would have replaced the Affordable Care Act,” Gallup said in a release.

Job approval ratings are extremely fluid, Gallup noted, and nearly all presidents hit lows at some point during their term (or terms) in office. President Barack Obama, for example, hit a 38 percent approval rating in both 2011 and 2014. President Harry Truman recorded both the lowest individual rating at 22 percent and the lowest average over the span of a presidency at 45.4 percent.

Because of just how fluid these daily polls are, The Washington Post cautions against putting too much stock in this 36 percent figure. Instead, the paper says observers should pay close attention to weekly averages put out by Gallup. And guess what, Trump’s ratings are tanking there too. As The Washington Post and Gallup report, last week Trump hit a new low of 39 percent, which is lower than any single week during Obama’s entire presidency. For a man obsessed with ratings, Trump can’t be taking this news so well.