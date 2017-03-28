President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low

Recently on GOOD
Trump Just Gave Us A Stunning Picture Of His Environmental Expertise The World Resources Institute calls the impending order a “sledgehammer to U.S. climate action”
I Had Become So Used To Feeling ‘A Bit Sick,’ I Didn't Realize How Sick I Was ”We need to operate right away because this is potentially life-threatening”
Barack Obama Is Currently Residing On A South Pacific Island To Write His Memoirs He's been there since mid-March and extended his trip by a month
Here’s What Would Happen If You Accidentally Damaged Artwork In A Museum Oh, you’re responsible for your kids, too
This High-Tech Riot-Busting Vehicle Looks Like Something Out Of A Dystopian Nightmare The people behind this must feel VERY threatened by civil activism
The AP Has Announced The Adoption Of 'They' As A Singular Pronoun For Nonbinary Subjects This rule and several others mark historic progress for millions of nonbinary people
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.