The Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland was the site of one of history’s greatest atrocities. From 1940 to 1945, Nazi Germany’s Third Reich killed over a million people, 90 percent of them European Jews, at the camp. The compound was Germany’s largest concentration camp during World War II, consisting of Auschwitz I, Auschwitz II–Birkenau (a concentration/extermination camp), Auschwitz III–Monowitz (a labor camp), and 45 satellite camps. Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

The drone footage presented above shows the camp as it is today. The video begins at the railway tracks into Auschwitz-Birkenau where victims arrived by train. The footage also includes the ruins of wooden huts at Birkenau, the entrance to Auschwitz I, and the courtyard between blocks 10 and 11. Block 11 was known as the Block of Death by prisoners. In 1947, Poland founded the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum on the site of Auschwitz I and II, and in 1979, it was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The museum is visited by thousands of tourists and survivors every year.