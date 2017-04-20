Discuss Your Ecoguilt With This Well-Meaning Chat Bot

Recently on GOOD
-
An Artist Is Battling ISIS Hate Speech Using Only A Paintbrush He's not only covering up hateful vandalism. He’s replacing it with hopeful messages of progress
-
The Clever Trick Organizers Use To Help Pedestrians Cross Streets During A Marathon The solution is as easy as piece of string.
-
Bill Nye’s Patience Is Tested As He Answers Some Very Dumb Twitter Questions No matter what the question, Nye offers straight and heartfelt answers in the name of science
-
A College Student Sent Her Crush An Impressive PowerPoint On Why He Should Date Her Dating would be a lot easier if we all got presentations like this
-
The One Business That Women Are About To Dominate From cannabis flower crowns to female-focused pipes, the marijuana industry is welcoming women with open arms on 4/20 and beyond
-
Survey Shows Americans Care About Climate Change, But There’s One Big Catch Looks like we’ve got some work to do
Recent
Fox Allegedly Fires Bill O’Reilly While He’s Still On Vacation Serena Williams’ Big Announcement Suggests She Was Pregnant During Her Australian Open Championship Run Watch Patriots Explain Why They Didn’t Visit The Trump White House Today This Is The Creepy Song That North Korea Blares Through Pyongyang To Wake Up Its Residents A Skateboarding Mogul On Why Skateboarders Need To Give Back Georgia’s Special Election: What Does A Runoff Mean For 2018? Google Earth Got A Stunning New Update Just In Time For Earth Day Nobody Believes Trump’s Lies Anymore, According To A New Poll Images Of War As A Way Of Life Inside ‘The Call Center’ Exclusive Series: In The Line Of Fire Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.