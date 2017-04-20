  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Sixth-Grader Intentionally Broke Her School’s Dress Code To Make A Point … And It Worked
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Here’s A Cool New Way To Look At Where Each Dollar You Pay In Taxes Goes
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
    by Nancy Miller
  5. 5 5
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  6. 6 6
    McDonald’s Employees Used This Brilliantly Simple Tactic To Help The Cops Catch The Facebook Killer
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    This Is The Creepy Song That North Korea Blares Through Pyongyang To Wake Up Its Residents
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Google Earth Got A Stunning New Update Just In Time For Earth Day
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    Why Every Adult In America Should Watch The Hit Teen Drama 13 Reasons Why
    by Stacey Leasca
The Planet

Discuss Your Ecoguilt With This Well-Meaning Chat Bot

by Kate Ryan

April 20, 2017 at 12:00
Copy Link
Image via Pixabay

Earth Day, while doing a great job of raising awareness about climate change and our planet’s preciousness, produces more shame than any other one-day holiday. Let’s face it, we’re all ecoguilty of something. Whether it’s for taking too-long showers or driving a gas-guzzling car, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to living a sustainable lifestyle. Just when you think you’ve reached the pinnacle of earth friendliness, there’s always more to do.

But it’s 2017. Why shame ourselves when we can get a chat bot to do it for us? That’s not exactly the idea behind Adobe’s Earth Day chat bot—as in, they don’t intend to shame anyone—but it could prove to be a useful tool in understanding exactly what our ecological footprint looks like and how we can minimize it. Starting Friday, April 21, tech-savvy earth enthusiasts can log onto Facebook Messenger and sign up for Adobe’s chat bot. From there, the bot prompts users to answer a few questions about how much water they use, how much food they waste, and how much paper they print.

For instance, the chat bot may pose the question in the form of a helpful fact like this: “The average office worker continues to use a staggering 10,000 sheets of copy paper every year. How many times per day do you print something out at work?” Or, you may be prompted with a question that forces you to think hard about your daily routine: “The average shower (without a water-saving shower head) uses five gallons of fresh, clean water every minute. How long is your daily shower?” And once you answer with your personal stats (don’t worry, it’s a bot so you can be honest), the chat bot churns out a customized GIF, showing you in a shareable, visual form what your carbon footprint actually looks like.

When it comes to living more sustainably, sometimes it helps to have a little nudge in the right direction. So, instead of taking heat from smug ecoperfectionists, take it from a bot. With the cold objectivity of computer-generated responses, there’s the chance we could actually digest this much-needed information. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

This Fashion Brand Is A Celebration Of Black Trans Women 

No Sesso makes clothes for people on the margins of the fashion world. by Sanam Sindhi
Culture

There’s Only One Song That Keeps This Baby From Crying, And It’s Hilariously Inappropriate

There are some scientific reasons for this bizarre attraction, actually by Penn Collins
Innovation

Here’s A Cool New Way To Look At Where Each Dollar You Pay In Taxes Goes

“It’s the greatest depth you’re going to get, and it’s accurate.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Discuss Your Ecoguilt With This Well-Meaning Chat Bot
Recent
Fox Allegedly Fires Bill O’Reilly While He’s Still On Vacation 1 day ago Serena Williams’ Big Announcement Suggests She Was Pregnant During Her Australian Open Championship Run 1 day ago Watch Patriots Explain Why They Didn’t Visit The Trump White House Today 1 day ago This Is The Creepy Song That North Korea Blares Through Pyongyang To Wake Up Its Residents 1 day ago A Skateboarding Mogul On Why Skateboarders Need To Give Back 1 day ago Georgia’s Special Election: What Does A Runoff Mean For 2018? 1 day ago Google Earth Got A Stunning New Update Just In Time For Earth Day 1 day ago Nobody Believes Trump’s Lies Anymore, According To A New Poll 1 day ago Images Of War As A Way Of Life 1 day ago Inside ‘The Call Center’ 1 day ago Exclusive Series: In The Line Of Fire 1 day ago Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers