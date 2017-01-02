  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Chelsea Handler Admits Something Most Women Are Afraid To
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Food Poisoning Expert Reveals The 6 Things He Would Never Eat
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Women Attempt Comic Book Hero Poses to Make a Point About Body Images in the Media
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Getting The Best Sleep Of Your Life Is Simpler Than You Think
    by Kate Ryan
  5. 5 5
    Small Bavarian Town Fights Back Against Neo-Nazis in Hilariously Perfect Way
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    Science Says You Should Still Keep Reading Print Books Over e-Books
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    From Safety Pins To Solidarity Marches: A DIY Chart To Charity In 2017
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    Bus Driver Notices A Student So Cold He’s Crying, Buys Him Clothes To Warm Him Up
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run

by Leo Shvedsky

January 2, 2017 at 13:50
Copy Link

Since it looks like that Kanye West 2020 presidential bid is on hold for now, voters unhappy about the ascension of President-elect Donald Trump are looking elsewhere for a viable challenger to ensure the real estate mogul is gone in four years. And it’s looking like Trump may once again face off against a strong woman if he runs for re-election.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who gave a master class on trolling Trump during the 2016 election, is reportedly strengthening her national security credentials by getting a seat on the influential Armed Services Committee, in what many observers say is a common move for senators planning a presidential campaign.

The Hill reports that the committee assignment will allow Warren to reach a constituency beyond her bread and butter issue of challenging Wall Street and other corporate influences. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell told the paper it’s a “very important move that could be a first step in a presidential campaign.”

That’s backed up by some insider speculation from The Washington Post, which told readers in a recent newsletter that Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker “very clearly want to seek the presidency for themselves in 2020.”

And Warren would start off with strong support, the first 2020 poll found that 34 percent of Democrats would be “excited” by her campaign, though 27 percent said they hope she stays in the Senate instead. Vice President Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders generated the most enthusiasm in the poll but it’s unclear if either will mount another White House run.

Even with her substantial progressive fan base, Warren faces some real challenges if she does choose to mount a 2020 run. When discussing the possibility of Sanders, Biden and Warren as the party’s frontrunners, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid quipped, “It appears we’re going to have an old folks home.”

That sentiment, whether applied to age or simply time on the national stage, might be reflected by voters as well. In the same poll measuring enthusiasm for Warren and other 2020 hopefuls, Democratic and independent voters said their overwhelming preference, by 66 percent, was to see “someone entirely new.”

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Health

Take A Break From Facebook, It May Seriously Improve Your Health

Lurking is as bad as we suspected by Kate Ryan
Sports

Greg Louganis Is (Still) Showing Us How To Be Resilient 

This year’s Rose Parade Grand Marshal is helping us usher in a new year filled with hope for a more inclusive future by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Sports

Fantastic Floats And Where To Find Them

The Rose Bowl game isn’t the only big show happening in Pasadena by Jon Baum
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run
Recent
A Spiritualist, Futurist, And Artist Walk Into Trump's 2017. What Do They See? 32 minutes ago Trump And One-Third Of His Supporters Think Vaccines Cause Autism  about 2 hours ago The Wolfe Pit Eats The Legendary Cheeseburger In A Can about 2 hours ago Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run about 3 hours ago Mark Hamill Pens A Touching Tribute To ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Carrie Fisher about 4 hours ago Some Advice For Allies Who Feel ‘Shot Down’ about 5 hours ago Harvard Psychologist Reveals The Secret To Self-Confidence about 5 hours ago Take A Break From Facebook, It May Seriously Improve Your Health about 8 hours ago Greg Louganis Is (Still) Showing Us How To Be Resilient  about 8 hours ago Fantastic Floats And Where To Find Them 1 day ago 11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway 2 days ago UConn Proves Women’s Sports Don’t Need To Come In Second 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers