  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare 
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
    by Nancy Miller
  3. 3 3
    Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday
    by Brent Landau
  4. 4 4
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now
    by Jeremy Repanich
  6. 6 6
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment
    by Rachel Vorona Cote
  8. 8 8
    The Washington Post Just Became The First Major Newspaper With Women Covering Every Sports Beat 
    by Anya Alvarez
  9. 9 9
    Your On-Demand Groceries Are Costing You
    by Vivienne Woodward
Lifestyle

Here Are The Proven Steps To Take That Increase Your Odds Of Survival In A Sinking Car

by Penn Collins

April 17, 2017 at 12:45
Copy Link

While very few drivers will find themselves submerged in a sinking car, it’s a fate that draws our curiosity from time to time, often when passing over a bridge or near a body of water. 

And while the likelihood that you’ll find yourself in a submerged car is low, there are clear right and wrong ways to free yourself from the situation, and knowing the difference may just save your life in this unlikely scenario. 

A recent exercise by the University of Manitoba was conducted (and covered by The New York Times), revealing the best – and worst – tactics for escaping a submerged car. 

Some are intuitive, but others aren’t, so learn the facts and don’t rely on common sense or a clear head to get you out of a chaotic, horrifying situation. 

First things first: You’re on your own. Don’t bother calling for help or to loved ones. That’s precious time you’ll need to facilitate your exit from the car. 

Secondly: Move quickly. This might seem like a painfully obvious statement, but people in this situation tend to recall how long it takes sinking boats to submerge. Well, your car isn’t a boat. It’s filled with lots of holes for water to enter, speeding up the submersion process. You might have five minutes in a large car, less in a small one. If your windows or sunroof are open, that window will be much smaller. Your likelihood of survival falls significantly after 60 seconds. 

This video shows just how much your timetable gets compressed with an open window: 

But the good news is that the Manitoba study showed that a family of three, along with a small child, were able to exit a sinking car in just 53 seconds. 

Assuming the windows are still above water level, the process is simple and intuitive. Undo your seatbelt, lower your window (it should still work, even if electric) and escape onto the roof of the car, helping others out after you exit. See to it that children exit before you do. Keep a glass-breaking tool in your car in the event the power windows aren’t operational. 

Don’t open the door. Water will rush in and turn an already-chaotic scene into an even bigger one. 

The myth is that your car will hit the water then submerge completely, but that’s just not the case. The car needs to fill with water before it sinks, so there should be no instance in which you’re beginning your escape from the car while submerged, which is good, because the likelihood or survival falls immensely at that point. However, the bulk of your car’s weight is in the front (or wherever the engine may be), so the back seat of your car may be the last part to submerge, so look to those windows, or there rear windshield as means to escape. 

Once you exit the car, get out of the water. Many rescue workers have seen survivors soon after die of hypothermia by standing in knee-deep cold water that they didn’t know to avoid because they were in shock. 

Finally, whatever’s in your car that’s not a person or pet...leave it. Searching for them wastes valuable time and holding them hinders your ability to escape and help others. 

You will likely never find yourself in this situation, but if you do, move quickly to survive. 

Recently on GOOD
Money

Your 100 Year Financial Plan 

It’s quite possible that you’ll live past 100—you’re going to need to start saving now. Here, a retirement plan across five key milestones.   by Tori Telfer
Money

What Happens When Teachers Punish Their Students Because Their Parents Are Poor

This harsh punishment tactic affects kids’ relationships with money for the rest of their lives by Vivienne Woodward
Feature Culture

New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment

The highly-awaited miniseries based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel feels all too relevant right now by Rachel Vorona Cote
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here Are The Proven Steps To Take That Increase Your Odds Of Survival In A Sinking Car
Recent
This Software Developer Makes A Great First Impression With An Interactive Tetris Business Card 3 days ago Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday 3 days ago While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare  3 days ago History Proves Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power 3 days ago A Massacre For Democracy 3 days ago North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account 4 days ago The Professor Who First Predicted ‘President Trump’ Says He Will Soon Be Impeached 4 days ago No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now 4 days ago This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America 4 days ago A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Reaccommodate' You 4 days ago The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan 4 days ago A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers