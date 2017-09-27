These Tiny, Living ‘Evaporation Engines’ Could Power 70% Of America

Recently on GOOD
A Dallas Sports Anchor Says We All 'Should Protest How Black Americans Are Treated' Watch as he shoots down the notion that any protest you don’t agree with is a protest that should be stopped.
Cubs Shortstop Addison Russell Delivers Nachos To A Cardinals Fan ”You don’t want to get in front of a man and his nachos.”
How The NFL Is Whitewashing The Protest Movement The league is working hard to neuter the movement.
Saudi Arabia Will Finally Allow Women To Drive, But Not In The Name Of Equality The reversal of the long-standing ban appears to serve economic interests more than those of gender equality.
Watch: I Coached An All-Girls T-Ball Team. They Taught Me More Than I Taught Them. They are not a novelty act.
A New Film Explores How School Segregation Still Haunts America It’s been over 60 years since Brown v. Board of Education, and our schools are still separate and unequal A new film distributed by Ava DuVernay reveals that too many U.S. schools remain separate and unequal.
Recent
Projects
Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy