Recently on GOOD
-
How Wartime Rationing Led To Nutella And Other Comfort Foods Scarcity created many food fads that still endure today.
-
College Student Shoots An Impressive Array Of Basketball Shots To Win A Big Cash Prize And basketball’s not even his usual sport.
-
Gun Control Protests Are Quickly Convincing Companies To End Discounts For NRA Members The effect of the protests has been quick, clear, and undeniable.
-
This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question Given a very simple choice, people often refuse to give a simple answer.
-
YouTube’s Top Trending Video Accused A Parkland Student Of Being A Paid Actor The video was seen and shared by hundreds of thousands of people before it was manually removed.
-
How Olympians Train Their Brains To Become Mentally Tough For an athlete to deliver a gold medal performance, mental toughness is an essential ingredient. But what is mental toughness — and how does an athlete develop it?
Recent
How Paper Photographs Were America’s First Form Of Social Media 5,000 Tons Of Garbage Was Cleared Off A Mumbai Beach The Co-Op That’s Changing The Employment Game For Ex-Cons Fighting Nigeria’s Sexual Health Stigma One HIV Testing Kit At A Time Bill Gates Takes Ellen’s Grocery Store Challenge Jennifer Lawrence Defends 'Revealing' Dress After Photos Spark Controversy Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ The Way This Skier Ended Up In The Olympics Has Sparked Controversy People Are Posting Side Selfies To Show Off Their Big, Beautiful Noses The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality How A Cafe Brings Together Warring Rivals To Mend Their City’s Wounds Adam Rippon Responds To Sally Field’s Attempt To Hook Him Up With Her Son
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy