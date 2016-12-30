  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    With Help From A Freaky Scientific Phenomenon, This Globetrotter Made The World’s Longest Shot
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Can You Figure Out What This Doodle Is? 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    PETA Is Pranking People With Dog’s Milk To Get Them To Go Vegan
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  7. 7 7
    Small Bavarian Town Fights Back Against Neo-Nazis in Hilariously Perfect Way
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  8. 8 8
    Time Travel, Marijuana, Trump: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Just Wants To Help You Understand The Mysteries Of The Universe
    by Katie Wudel
  9. 9 9
    Poll Shows That Trump Voters Are More Likely To Believe In Conspiracies
    by Tod Perry

Sara Kelly Keenan Is The First Person To Be Identified As ‘Intersex’ On A U.S. Birth Certificate 

by Tod Perry

December 30, 2016 at 15:15
Copy Link
via Twitter

According to the Intersex Society of North America, approximately one in 2,000 children born in the U.S. annually are sexually ambiguous enough to be labeled “intersex.” Being that American birth certificates only provide the option of being male or female, around 2,000 children every year are identified incorrectly. But after a recent court victory, Sara Kelly Keenan has become the first American ever identified as “intersex” on a birth certificate.

55-year-old Keenan, who uses female pronouns, was born with female genitalia, but male DNA, and mixed internal reproductive organs. Keegan was labeled a boy for the first three weeks after she was born, and later identified as female on her birth certificate. In September, a judge allowed her to become the first California resident to change her gender to “non-binary.” And when the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued a new birth certificate, it read “intersex” instead of male or female. 

“Not all intersex people will choose to identify legally as intersex and not all parents will choose to have their intersex child identified as intersex on birth documents. But for those who do, the option must exist,” Keenan told NBC. Her victory gives hope to the intersex community that states throughout the country will begin to provide a third gender option on their birth certificates. “In the United States, birth certificates often provide access to a wide range of public services and critical identity documents, such as state IDs and passports,” Lambda Legal attorney Paul Castillo said. “Having birth certificates with gender designations other than male or female provides an enormous sense of validation for a number of non-binary and intersex people.”

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie

Death, exploding phones and Trump  by Tod Perry
The Planet

A Comet Will Cross The  Moon On New Year’s Eve

It’s known as 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková by Tod Perry
Health

How Reddit Became The Internet’s Therapist

Users have been confessing their darkest secrets and deepest pains on the controversial website for years—now, they’re offering emotional support by Arielle Pardes
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
Sara Kelly Keenan Is The First Person To Be Identified As ‘Intersex’ On A U.S. Birth Certificate 
Recent
UConn Proves Women’s Sports Don’t Need To Come In Second 22 minutes ago Sara Kelly Keenan Is The First Person To Be Identified As ‘Intersex’ On A U.S. Birth Certificate  about 1 hour ago Mormons Petition Tabernacle Choir To Cancel Trump Inauguration Performance about 2 hours ago Tiny, Murderous Wasps Are Fighting The Bizarre Effects Of Climate Change about 3 hours ago The Path To The Tee Box Remains Difficult For Minority Golfers about 4 hours ago Looking Forward To Staying In This New Year’s Eve? You’re Not Alone about 6 hours ago 8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend) 1 day ago Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie 1 day ago A Comet Will Cross The  Moon On New Year’s Eve 1 day ago How Reddit Became The Internet’s Therapist 1 day ago Poll Shows That Trump Voters Are More Likely To Believe In Conspiracies 1 day ago Para Dance Is Elegant, Inspired, And Not What You’d Expect 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers