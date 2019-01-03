Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates. 

Recently on GOOD
Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed. Romney is showing conservatives how to criticize Trump without abandoning their principles.
Some off-hand advice Beto O'Rourke gave to a fellow Democrat makes a great New Year’s resolution. It definitely sounds like it comes from a Texan.
Uber lost a huge lawsuit that could change how it is forced to treat its drivers. It’s time to start treating drivers with dignity and respect.
This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers. Syed Ali was responding a call from a woman who said she was being sexually harassed by several men.
Scientists just used rabbit DNA to create a new kind of powerful, air purifying plant. It cleans the air five times as efficiently as normal plants.
This dad couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her. This heartwarming post has already received over 177,000 likes.
A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb.
“May have just found next “Yanni or Laurel” soundbite thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo. Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.”
