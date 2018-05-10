  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  4. 4 4
    Why ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Is The Perfect Movie For Today’s #TimesUp Movement
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Twitter Has A Hilarious Response To Tom Brady’s Met Gala Costume
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation And Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Launch A Joint Venture To Improve Education 

by Tod Perry

May 10, 2018
Copy Link
Photos by Gisela Giardino/Flickr and Joe Ogiba/Flickr.

There’s a large chasm in the American education system between the research level and the classroom. While innovative studies are happening in universities and research facilities, very little of it trickles down to the school level.

The reasons for this disconnect are multiple, but much of it could be improved by more school funding and teacher training while updating learning materials and in-class technology. Every year that education fails to evolve, another class of students matriculate into an ever-changing economy where skills set from the previous decade are in danger of becoming obsolete.

To help bridge this gap, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative have come together for a new project.

Its goal is to break down the walls between education research and schools to create a more transparent path for new ideas to reach teachers and students.

Photo by U.S. Deprtment of Education/Flickr.

The initiative will pay specific attention to students facing early childhood trauma, dislocation, learning challenges, poverty, and under-resourced schools. It will also look into improving teaching methods for math and writing, while gaining a better understanding of how a child’s brain functions.

“The reason our two philanthropies have decided to join hands in this effort is simple: We believe the scope and importance of this work exceeds what any single organization can or should undertake alone,” Jim Shelton of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Bob Hughes of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a joint statement. “There’s so much unrealized potential to accelerate student learning, and we hope many others will be inspired to collaborate toward this same goal alongside us.”

The joint initiative has yet to announce any pilot projects, as it’s still in an exploratory phase.

The initiative is currently seeking information from across sectors, including: technology, medicine, educations, academia, and business.

 

Share image by Gisela Giardino/Flickr and Joe Ogiba/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Health

Brain Tumor Research Receives ​Big Money To Find Better Treatment

Another step closer to a cure. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Innovation

The Worldwide Scavenger Hunt For Vintage, Low-Radiation Metals

The quest for precious metals has led scavengers to rip up old railways, raid sunken battleships, and disturb centuries-old artworks in the name of science. by Jed Oelbaum
Communities

Michael Cohen Took $4.4 Million From A Russian Oligarch And Other Major Corporations, According To Stormy’s Lawyer

He took $500,000 from Columbus Nova, a Putin-linked investment firm controlled by Viktor Vekselberg. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation And Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Launch A Joint Venture To Improve Education 
Recent
Paralympian Mallory Weggemann Challenges Donald Trump On His Ableist ‘Tough To Watch’ Comment 1 day ago Why ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Is The Perfect Movie For Today’s #TimesUp Movement 1 day ago Women On The 2018 Ballot Are Busting Perceptions Of Motherhood And Leadership 1 day ago 17 Inspiring Quotes For Teacher Appreciation Week 2 days ago Photographer Laura Aguilar Illuminates The Lives, And Bodies, Of Queer Women Of Color 3 days ago The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation And Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Launch A Joint Venture To Improve Education  3 days ago Mike Trout Apologizes To Umpire After Broken-Bat Single 3 days ago Brain Tumor Research Receives ​Big Money To Find Better Treatment 3 days ago The Worldwide Scavenger Hunt For Vintage, Low-Radiation Metals 3 days ago Michael Cohen Took $4.4 Million From A Russian Oligarch And Other Major Corporations, According To Stormy’s Lawyer 4 days ago Twitter Has A Hilarious Response To Tom Brady’s Met Gala Costume 4 days ago Obama Rips Into Trump’s Decision To Walk Away From The Iran Nuclear Deal 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers