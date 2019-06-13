San Francisco school is removing a ‘traumatizing’ George Washington mural.

Recently on GOOD
-
Joe Biden ‘Eviscerated’ Trump in a speech for the ages. “Donald – it’s not about you. It’s about America.”
-
Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score. The average score is 6.
-
Congress finally votes to replenish 9/11 victim fund after getting ripped by Jon Stewart. Three cheers for Jon Stewart!
-
23% of young black women now identify as bisexual. Young people – especially young black women – are more willing to explore their sexuality.
-
You probably haven't heard, but Trump was ‘celebrating’ pride on Twitter and then kicked up a fuss about pride flags. Here's how the Trump administration is waging war on Pride.
-
After a Dad’s baby photo went viral, Pampers steps up to install 5,000 new changing stations in men’s bathrooms. 90 percent of men’s bathrooms don’t have changing stations. That’s about to change.
Recent
Joe Biden ‘Eviscerated’ Trump in a speech for the ages. Ultra-difficult color test is so hard only 1% of people can get a perfect score. Congress finally votes to replenish 9/11 victim fund after getting ripped by Jon Stewart. 23% of young black women now identify as bisexual. You probably haven't heard, but Trump was ‘celebrating’ pride on Twitter and then kicked up a fuss about pride flags. After a Dad’s baby photo went viral, Pampers steps up to install 5,000 new changing stations in men’s bathrooms. Brett Kavanaugh hiring an all-female staff raises some troubling questions. The most unpopular presidential election winner ever could win again in 2020. Adidas is donating $1 for every km people run to save the world's oceans from plastic waste. This terrifying air rescue will make you never want to go hiking again. Rethinking technical parole violations and our focus on failure and recidivism. Why women are quietly to blame for the regressive abortion laws sweeping across America.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy