  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Before He Was Yelling At Reporters, Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    90-Year-Old World War II Vet Comes Out As Transgender 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Mike Pence Refuses To Dine With Women Other Than His Wife, And That’s A Huge Problem
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity
    by Alex Halperin
  7. 7 7
    Barack Obama Is Currently Residing On A South Pacific Island To Write His Memoirs
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    McDonald's Calls Trump ‘Disgusting Excuse For A President’ In Blistering Tweet
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Here’s How Hard It Is To Get A Mammogram In America
    by Kayt Sukel
Culture

‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too

by Kate Ryan

April 3, 2017 at 12:00
Copy Link

Over the weekend, Jordan Peele (co-mastermind of Key & Peele) smashed box office records when the writer-director’s horror film Get Out raked in more than $150 million domestically to become the highest-grossing original feature film debut. Part thriller, part social satire, and all genius, Get Out is a genre-bending feat of filmmaking that skewers well-meaning liberal whiteness. When our main protagonist, Chris (played by Daniel Kaluuya), reluctantly agrees to visit his chipper, white girlfriend Rose’s (Allison Williams) family in the country for the weekend, he’s met not with the loud bigots he seems to expect, but with affluent progressives whose blatant attempts to prove they harbor no ill will toward black people are certainly cringeworthy, but nothing to fear (at first).

Image via YouTube

If you haven’t seen the film yet, be warned: There are plenty of spoilers ahead. (Also, what are you waiting for?) Before long, the family’s weirdly overt brand of professed racial innocence veers from unsettling to totally terrifying. A big reason for that is Rose’s mother (Catherine Keener), a hypnotherapist whose chosen profession is one of the most cleverly incorporated devices in the film. Early on, she offers to hypnotize Chris into giving up cigarettes, which at first he ardently refuses. But the request nags at him, and she soon lulls him into a hypnotic state, trapping him within his own body in a dark, eerie state of mind known as “the sunken place.” Peele’s use of hypnosis in the film arrives donning its usual Hollywood guise as mockable New Age voodoo, while transcending stereotype to become a metaphor for power imbalance and racial subjugation.

Our subconscious minds are nonstop video recorders, storing information in graphic detail to be replayed at our choosing.

Jordan Peele may not have set out to accurately depict hypnotherapy in a film that so profoundly depicts racial conflict in America today. But according to professional hypnotherapist Richard Barker, who’s been treating clients with hypnosis for more than 20 years, Peele’s sinister portrayal of the therapeutic technique is surprisingly dead on, while also commenting critically about persuasion and mechanics of the mind.

For instance, says Barker, Keener’s character explains hypnosis fairly well by calling it a “heightened level of awareness.” Her use of the teacup was an accurate display of how hypnotists use anchors to focus their patients—the same goes for the clinking noise she makes with her spoon. “We use tapping, or a certain word, or a trigger, or a phrase,” says Barker, “which is basically a signal to the brain to go right back where you need to be”—aka relaxed and receptive. Of course, the process of sinking into a hypnotic state usually isn’t traumatic. Instead, Barker describes it as resembling the moment before you succumb to sleep. “You know where you are, so you’re fully aware of your surroundings,” says Barker, “You know that you’re listening to the sound of my voice, for example … The difference is that your critical thinking is off.”

With your critical thinking disengaged, you’re more open to suggestion, which is why movies tend to focus on hypnosis parlor tricks, like getting someone to quack or bust a regrettable dance move. That kind of portrayal isn’t quite accurate, says Barker, since hypnosis only works if you want to perform what’s suggested to you. “Can you imagine if I could hypnotize people against their will?” asks Barker, “To start with, you and I wouldn’t even be speaking on the phone because I would be hanging around the banks all day and ATM machines if it was that easy.”

Image via YouTube

Chris did not want to be imprisoned within his own body, and hypnotherapy’s limited powers dictate he couldn’t be. But in trying to put his all-white company at ease, he’s ignored the threat they pose to him. They place the burden of civility on Chris, all while chipping away at his dignity with dehumanizing commentary. Peele seems to suggest the psychological manipulation began long before Chris ever locked eyes on that twirling spoon and teacup. Or, as he expressed more directly in a tweet, “The Sunken Place means we're marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us.”

Barker compares our subconscious minds to nonstop video recorders, storing information in graphic detail to be replayed and relived at our choosing. In that sense, it’s entirely possible for Chris to mentally relive the traumatic experience of losing his mother; it’s then up to an experienced hypnotherapist to help him reframe those memories and relinquish his guilt. In an alternate universe, Barker says Chris might be a perfect candidate for healing from hypnosis (when not administered by a psychopath, of course) because he is intelligent. According to Barker, the more intelligent you are, the more capable you are of receiving suggestions, following instructions, and reshaping your mind’s programming. As everyday people, “we’re not looking at the world, we’re thinking the world,” Barker says, giving our minds the malleability to retrospectively modify our life’s narrative.

But what are you to do when the authority figure in question refuses to acknowledge your reality, as is so often the case in our systematically racist society? With hypnosis, reframing a negative experience into a more positive memory can be life-changing. In the outside world, there are disastrous consequences to rewriting history.

Illustration by Emily Lin. Movie stills via Blumhouse.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Chance The Rapper Convinces The Chicago Bulls To Match His $1MM Donation To Public Schools

The Bulls’ gift brings the total raised for Chicago public schools to $2.2 million by Penn Collins
Sports

The 10 Weirdest Baseball Walk-Up Songs, Ranked

To each their own, we guess by Matt Shirley
Culture

You've Donated To The ACLU. Here's Where To Give Next (Like Right Now)

There’s a behind-the-scenes battle that requires your help by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too
Recent
You've Donated To The ACLU. Here's Where To Give Next—Like Right Now about 7 hours ago Trump Promises To Give Coal Miners Jobs That No Longer Exist about 8 hours ago How 3 Newly Married Couples Tackle Double Student Loan Debt  about 12 hours ago See Exactly How Much More It Costs To Be A Woman Vs. A Man about 22 hours ago I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead 3 days ago A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies 3 days ago Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team 3 days ago The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary  3 days ago Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” 3 days ago This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands 3 days ago This Restaurant Charges Rich People And Poor People Differently 3 days ago Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers