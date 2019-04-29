  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation.
    by May Wilkerson
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok.
    by Archit Tripathi
  5. 5 5
    Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time. 
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Rabbi who survived synagogue shooting gives a moving tribute to the woman who died protecting him.

by Tod Perry

April 29, 2019 at 14:00
Copy Link

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, is being hailed as a hero for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect her rabbi at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California last Saturday.

Gilbert-Kaye threw her body in front of her friend of more than two decades, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, as he tried to escort children out of the synagogue. She was shot and killed by the alleged 19-year-old gunman who shouted anti-semitic comments while firing his AR-style rifle.

“The rabbi told me as he was being rolled into the OR, ‘let everyone know that Lori stepped in and saved my life,’” Roneet Lev told USA Today at a vigil across the street from the synagogue. “Tell everybody that I was a target.” 

Goldstein suffered defensive wounds to his hands and two other congregants were injured during the shooting.

Gilbert-Kaye was in the synagogue to remember her late mother during a memorial service. After she was shot, her physician husband immediately started performing CPR on her and fainted when he realized it was his wife.

Michelle Silverman, a friend of Gilbert-Kaye for over 50 years, told USA Today that her faith was central to her life as were her daughter and husband. 

“She sacrificed her own life, throwing herself in the path of the murderer’s bullets to save the life of the Rabbi,” Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs, Naftali Bennett, said in a statement. “But it is clear that such heroism and good deeds are not only characteristic of dear Lori in death, but this is the way she lived her life – at the heart of her community, constantly doing charity and good deeds for those in need.”

The alleged gunman was charged Sunday afternoon with one count of Murder in the First and three counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree. The alleged shooter has also claimed to have set fire to a mosque in Escondido, California in the weeks before the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. 

Before the shooting, the alleged gunman posted a manifesto on 8chan, a right-wing message board, where he claimed Jews have planned a “genocide of the European race.” 

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victims of the shooting and their families. 

Share image via Steve Silberman / Twitter

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

Sexist heckler gets humiliated in front of his own daughters.

This didn’t end well for the wannabe heckler. by Eric Pfeiffer
Design

Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time. 

He’s still trying to figure out who the people in the photo are. by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

OPINION: Why federal student aid should be restored for people in prison.

Over a three-year period, correctional education can save taxpayers $5 for every $1 spent.  by Andrea Cantora / The Conversation
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Rabbi who survived synagogue shooting gives a moving tribute to the woman who died protecting him.
Recent
Republican senator coldly mocks a woman for asking why he wants to kill her by repealing Obamacare.  about 5 hours ago Over 1 million people have already used this free text message counseling service. 3 days ago Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok. 3 days ago You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. 4 days ago Sexist heckler gets humiliated in front of his own daughters. 4 days ago Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time.  4 days ago OPINION: Why federal student aid should be restored for people in prison. 4 days ago Student lies about why he can't finish his part in group project, gets gloriously busted. 4 days ago Can’t afford a vacation? A new site tricks your Facebook friends into thinking you just had an incredible one. 4 days ago After 7 years, California drought is officially over. 5 days ago Trump's tweets from this morning reveal he doesn't understand how phone calls work. Or the Constitution. 5 days ago The Mormon Church still doesn’t accept same-sex couples – even if it no longer bars their children. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers