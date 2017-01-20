  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    A Former Flight Attendant Shares The Procedure To Best Survive A Plane Crash
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This 79-Year-Old Grandma Just Pulled A Sick Burn On Trump
    by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

91-Year-Old Great-Grandma Fights Off Home Invader, Then Takes His Phone

by Penn Collins

January 20, 2017 at 13:00
Copy Link

Florence Graham was in her living room, watching TV around midnight when she noticed a person moving through her house along the carpet. She immediately recognized him as her neighbor, Michael Flaherty, who occasionally shoveled snow from her driveway. 

Unsure what to make of the man belly-crawling across her floor, she was confused, as she told 6ABC news. She recalled, she “thought [she] heard a noise outside, but I thought it was windy. All of a sudden, I'm sitting here and he's crawling on my floor on his belly."

Realizing his cover had been blown and identity realized, he pounced to attack her. They struggled until Flaherty was able to break free and hightail it out of the house with over $1,000 in cash and some of Graham’s jewelry. 

But there was a pretty big loose end – Florence had managed to take Flaherty’s cell phone during the attack. 

6ABC

Once the intruder left, Graham called the police. Though she was composed, Captain Steve Steinecke conveys that it was an ugly and scary scene inside the house. He told the news he entered the home to find “"an elderly woman, 91 years of age, answered the door. She had blood on her robe, blood on her hands, blood on her forehead. “

Dismayed at what he saw, he stated after the fact, "there's got to be a special place in hell for him. You just don't do that."

As if Florence’s toughness and ingenuity in getting the phone wasn’t enough, the story paints a vivid picture of the apprehension of Flaherty, who didn’t take long to target with the phone and Graham’s account of events. Police found him hiding in his bedroom. 

Something tells me between getting fended off by a great-grandmother and hiding in his room that this guy isn’t cut out to be a career criminal. 

Unfortunately, even as the bruises and cuts heal from her deadly run-in, there’s the risk that the trauma of the senselessly violent event will haunt Florence, who lives alone. 

Yet she’s expecting the best. “I’ll get over it, I hope,” she said. 

Something tells me that someone tough enough to keep an intruder at bay will be able to put this terrible incident behind her. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Communities

The Beautiful Ending To The Obama Presidency That You Need To See

“Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies” by Eric Pfeiffer
Feature Culture

Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump

After her epic Teen Vogue takedown of our new gaslighter in chief—and getting Martin Shkreli banned from Twitter—the outspoken journalist tells GOOD how to stand up to bullies by Jesse Hirsch
Culture

Scientists Are Already Rallying Against Trump

Welcome to the US of Science by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
.@TheEllenShow gave @POTUS44 the best goodbye https://t.co/uRIu5YxSvB
91-Year-Old Great-Grandma Fights Off Home Invader, Then Takes His Phone
Recent
91-Year-Old Great-Grandma Fights Off Home Invader, Then Takes His Phone about 1 hour ago The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever about 1 hour ago Tracking The Decades-Long Fight To Eradicate Polio about 1 hour ago Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act about 1 hour ago When Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, This Reporter Can’t Say ‘I’m Sorry’ Fast Enough about 1 hour ago Flight Crew Puts On Special Light Show For Women’s March Protesters Heading To D.C. about 2 hours ago Clever Anti-Smoking Billboard Will ‘Cough’ Whenever Someone Lights Up Around It about 2 hours ago The Beautiful Ending To The Obama Presidency That You Need To See about 2 hours ago Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump about 4 hours ago Scientists Are Already Rallying Against Trump about 4 hours ago The ACLU Has Already Filed Its First Legal Action Against President Donald Trump  about 5 hours ago Stopping Climate Change, With Or Without Trump about 18 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers